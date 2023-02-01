Entire Atrioc streamer deepfake controversy explained

Twitch streamer and former govt of the social media platform Brandon “Atrioc” introduced that he’s stepping away from content material creation and his function as co-founder of OFFBRAND following a current controversy surrounding him.

The streamer is accused of paying for AI-generated deepfake pornography utilizing the likenesses of in style feminine streamers. After by accident revealing the photographs on his stream, he apologized to his followers and the ladies in query, together with Pokimane, Maya Higa, QTCinderella, and extra.

In his TwitLonger, he said that he would use the time away from content material creation to assist fight the unfold of deepfake pornography, overlaying the monetary prices of getting the picture internet hosting web site in query taken down.

“I’ll attempt my absolute hardest to fight the harm I prompted.”

Atrioc paid for deepfake pornography of streamers

The controversy started when the Twitch streamer was enjoying Hitman for his viewers. He alt-tabbed through the stream, by accident revealing that he was on a web site that creates AI-generated deepfake pornography.

He didn’t deal with the tab on the time, however a clip of the second from his January 26 stream started spreading on the web. Reddit customers recognized the location as one the place customers pay for entry to specific deepfakes of feminine streamers, together with Pokimane, Maya Higa, and QTCinderella.

Because the controversy unfold, Atrioc went stay on Twitch alongside his spouse to apologize for his actions. He defined that he got here throughout the web site through an commercial on the favored specific web site PornHub. He mentioned his curiosity in AI artwork and music presumably contributed to the advert catching his curiosity.

“I received morbidly curious and I clicked one thing. It’s gross and I’m sorry.”

Atrioc went on to say that this was not a sample of habits, claiming that he bought entry to the location the identical day he by accident revealed the tab on his stream. He claimed to have a receipt for the paywall however was suggested in opposition to exhibiting it on his stream.

The apology continued on his Twitter, the place he posted a TwitLonger particularly apologizing to Pokimane and Maya Higa, whose likenesses have been proven within the tab he revealed.

“I am sorry I did not attain out sooner, I am sorry my actions have result in additional exploitation of you and your physique, and I am sorry your expertise just isn’t unusual.”

Atrioc additionally said that he could be taking time away from streaming, in addition to stepping away from his duties as co-founder of OFFBRAND, to give attention to aiding QTCinderella and her authorized staff in having these websites and pictures taken down from the web.

