Enterprise Service Bus Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2015 – 2021

Large information technology (IT) organizations face the challenge of integrating different applications and web services on a single network. Enterprise service bus (ESB) is one of the most efficient and meaningful architecture as compared to point-to-point communication to overcome this challenge. ESB is architecture for middleware that delivers primary services for other complex software architectures. ESB refers to a mechanism that manages and integrates different applications on a bus like infrastructure. It is a distributed messaging middleware based on open standards that provides secure interoperability amongst different enterprise applications. The data exchanged between different applications is mostly in the form of extensible markup language (XML). This assists in the integration of applications and services as same standard is followed everywhere. The ESB architecture is based on the concept of integration of different applications through communication bus between them.

This virtual bus acts as an interface between the applications for their intermediate communication. ESB products allow end-users to build this type of architecture and simplify the interface problems arising between different applications. This unlinks the systems from each other and allows them to communicate independently through the service bus. ESB helps in empowering the service oriented architecture (SOA) by reducing complexity and allows a business to focus on its core operations.

Increasing organizational agility by implementing ESB is one of the most significant factors driving the adoption of ESB architecture by different companies. ESB provides better flexibility and scalability for integration of applications as compared to point-to-point communication. Thus, most of the companies implement ESB architecture as the backbone of their IT infrastructure. ESB architecture facilitates the application and web services integration by providing a well defined, robust and pluggable interface system. In addition, ESB offers a way to optimize the existing system infrastructure and expose them to different applications using its transformation and communication capabilities. Owing to these factors, ESB is expected to be widely adopted in near future over traditional point-to-point communication. Furthermore, introduction of technologies such as light weight service bus in ESB is another factor boosting the growth of enterprise service bus market. Lightweight service bus is similar to ESB architecture and provides low-level functions as compared to ESB. However, installation of ESB architecture may result into increased overhead thereby consuming more time and other computer resources. This also results in slow communication speed thereby affecting the productivity of organization.

The enterprise service bus market is segmented based on the type of computing architectures, end-use industries and geographic regions. The enterprise service bus is typically built on different computing architectures such as J2EE, .NET, C and C++ and others. The end-use industries segment is further categorized as banks, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing and utilities, telecommunication, government and others. The enterprise service bus market is segmented based on the geographic regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). Some of the major companies in the enterprise service bus (ESB) market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, SAP SE, MuelSoft, Inc. and others.

