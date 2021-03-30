Enterprise Server Market 2021 Growth and Business Development 2021-2025 | IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd, Oracle Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Enterprise Server market in its latest report titled, “Enterprise Server Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Enterprise Server Market was valued at USD 74.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 148.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Enterprise Server Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745578/enterprise-server-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Enterprise Server Market: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd, Oracle Corporation, NEC corporation, Unisys Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– November 2018 – IBM announced IBM Talent and Transformation, a new business to help companies and their employees flourish in the era of AI and automation. IBM Talent and Transformation provide not only robust AI skills training, but also helps companies to drive the transformation necessary to use AI to empower employees, transform workflows, eliminate bias, and build a modern workforce.

Key Market Trends:

Rack Optimized Server Type to Witness High Growth

– When compared to a tower server, a rack server is comparatively smaller and is mounted within a rack. It is basically designed to be positioned in a vertical manner, stacking various electronic devices, such as cooling system, storage units, network peripherals, batteries, and SAN devices with servers one over the other.

– The primary advantage of using a rack server is that a user is able to stack any required electronic devices with the server, wherein a single rack is able to contain multiple servers, hence, consuming lesser space, due to which it is now mostly preferred by many organizations across the globe.

– Hyperscale data center adoption by cloud service providers is expected to drive the market considerably over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for rack optimized servers is rapidly increasing, which is compelling the industry players to invest in this technology.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745578/enterprise-server-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=28

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and Big Data in various end-user industries, thus, increasing the demand for enterprise servers in this region.

– With the increasing data center services in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the growing number of multinational and domestic enterprises turning towards cloud services providers is also driving the need for enterprise servers.

– Moreover, the Indian government’s cloud computing policy which says that the data generated in India will be stored within the country will ramp up the number and size of data storage centers in India, thus boosting the enterprise server market.

– Furthermore, major firms, such as Google and Apple are also planning to open their data centers in China to seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses.

This Enterprise Server Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091745578?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com