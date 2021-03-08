Enterprise Routers Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Dell Inc

The Enterprise Routers Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The enterprise routers market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Enterprise routers are vital products that any business or enterprise uses regularly.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Enterprise Routers Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Dell Inc., Nokia Networks Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Avaya, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Riverbed Technology, Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – Huawei confirmed that its next-generation NetEngine AR600 and AR6000 series enterprise routers have passed the verification test by The Tolly Group which is an authoritative international provider of testing and validation. The results showed that Huawei’s NetEngine AR routers are equipped to handle the growth in traffic from digital transformation in the next three to five years, leading the way to a new era of ultra-fast interconnection for enterprise WANs.

– December 2019 – Cisco Silicon One-based Q100 processor and 8000 Series routers. Cisco will uniquely allow ecosystem players to separately buy processors, the XR7 router software, 8000 series routers without software, optical modules (QSFP-DD and QSFP28), or a fully integrated 8000 Series solution. The 8000 Series router and the Q100 processor is targeted at service providers and data center operators ranging from large aggregation to core applications.

Key Market Trends:

– An ordinary wireless router can only support approximately 10-20 users access. In contrast, the wireless access router point allows over 50 or even hundreds of users access, with the potential ability to send and receive signals. According to Cisco, the expected penetration of enterprise internet traffic via wireless fixed-line connection in 2021 shall be 125988 petabytes per month. With the rise in high internet traffic and devices, average fixed broadband speed, along with average internet users, will grow exponentially in the forecast period. Average fixed broadband speed is likely to increase from 5.1 Mbps in 2015 to 12.9 Mbps in 2020.

– For instance, the industry’s first 5G optimized wireless WAN edge router for enterprise branch deployments has been released by Cradlepoint in May 2020. The Cradlepoint E3000 Series, according to the company, optimizes performance and investment protection and enables customers to deploy a wireless wide-area network (Wireless WAN) using the latest LTE and Wi-Fi technology and seamlessly upgrade to 5G in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled an already growing demand for agile and rapidly deployable wireless WANs based on LTE for primary connectivity. Cradlepoint said in the release that the E3000 Series is intended to target this market directly.

Regional Analysis For Enterprise Routers Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Enterprise Routers Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

