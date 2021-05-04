Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market Latest Advancement and Global Outlook 2021 – 2025: SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite Inc., SYSPRO (Pty) Ltd, Plex Systems Inc.

The Global Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key player’s strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which include drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market was valued at USD 8.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19.82 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.20% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market 2021 before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355616/enterprise-resource-planning-for-schools-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market: SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite Inc., SYSPRO (Pty) Ltd, Plex Systems Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc., Infor Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), The Sage Group PLC, IQMS Inc., Lake Financial Systems, Sage AU

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2019 – SAP SE announced the launch of Project Embrace, a collaboration program with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud. Embrace is designed to put the customers move to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud in the language and context of their primary industry, by recommending the platform, software, services, and infrastructure from SAP as the preferred hyper-scaler and service partner.

– April 2019 – Oracle extended the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud. The latest machine learning-based innovations include an expense reporting assistant, project management digital assistant, and advanced financial controls, which will help in institutions for better control and management.

Market Overview:

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) for schools is the integrated management of core business processes, which are often in real-time and are mediated by software and technology. ERP is usually referred to as a category of business-management software, typically a suite of integrated applications that an organization can use to collect, store, manage, and interpret data from various business activities.

– Cloud computing in education has transformed the classroom experience. NetApp’s Cloud Volumes ONTAP allows education institutions and solution providers to reap all the advantages of cloud computing in education, such as scalability and elasticity, while supporting complex infrastructures, containing storage costs, and protecting highly sensitive data from loss or corruption.

– Real-time data analytics is a key driver for the market. Data Analytics allows school management to measure, monitor, and respond in real-time to faculty, students, and parents. IMS Caliper Analytics is the world’s first interoperability specification for educational clickstream analytics created by the education community where Learning Information Services (LIS) is used to populate other systems, such as Learning Management Systems, Library Management Systems, and Learning Object Repositories.

– Consistent data availability across the school business for faster decision making is driving the market. MyClassCampus is a Mobile App and web-based platform for schools, colleges, and educational organizations for quick, organized, and effective communication and resource sharing with all the stakeholders. It can be a one-click tool for institutes to manage all the student records and data in organized and easy to access form, which can help the school business run effectively.

– Schools are embracing new technologies, smart tools, and international pedagogies to facilitate better learning outcomes for children. Although technological development in academic institutions has progressed rapidly, the same is not reflected in the administrative domain in schools, and most of the work is still carried out manually. However, for a school to develop comprehensively, its administrative and academic wings should evolve at a similar pace.

Inquire For Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355616/enterprise-resource-planning-for-schools-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355616?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com