Enterprise Networking Market Size in APAC, Status and Industry Outlook 2020-2024

The enterprise networking market share in APAC is expected to surge at a 9% CAGR between 2018 and 2024, collecting a revenue worth over $20 billion by 2024. As scalability, reliability, and agility remain the primary priorities of enterprise network providers, integration of Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is certain to upscale the performances of worldwide businesses.

The following top three trends have been fostering the enterprise networking industry growth in APAC:

Cloud segment to witness escalation in demand

The cloud segment is expected to garner considerable revenue over the forthcoming timeline, thanks to the escalating need for a superior network infrastructure across the region, supported by numerous players. Several of these industry players have been providing subscription models based on the utility of services, ensuring tailor-made and cost-effective offerings. The segment is anticipated to rise at a 10% CAGR through 2024, as the Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) have been inclined toward the deployment of public cloud services. Thus, the growing requirement for reliable network resources has been triggering the Asia Pacific enterprise networking market growth.

IT & telecom to exhibit a rising curve as emphasis on network bandwidth increases

In 2017, the IT & telecom application segment accounted for more than 30% of the total Asia Pacific enterprise networking industry share. It is expected to create further opportunities as high bandwidth is being preferred by enterprises due to the persisting bandwidth shortage problems alongside the need for advanced networking solutions. The upsurge in the utilization of smart devices, especially smartphones, has also been promoting the Asia Pacific enterprise networking market growth.

Growth in the cards for India owing to adoption of BYOD and IoT

India is likely to represent a major chunk of the overall Asia Pacific enterprise networking market share. The expansion of this regional segment is attributable to the trends pertaining to the IoT and BYOD across numerous enterprises of varied sizes. Advanced networking systems are being developed across the nation, prompted by the security concerns as the number of wireless devices have been spiraling. Moreover, the government is actively participating in the progression of the Asia Pacific enterprise networking market by collaborating with industry players to fortify cybersecurity.

The recent developments pertaining to enterprise networks have been presenting a promising scenario for the future of the Asia Pacific enterprise networking market outlook. In December 2020, Taiwan-based D-Link launched its latest series of switches, DXS-3610, that assures superior availability, superior redundancy, and high scalability. Similarly, during the same month, South Korea-based Juniper Networks announced the launch of the country’s first ever AI-powered enterprise network for JoongAng Group.

Thus, as the economies located in Asia Pacific have been exhibiting commendable resilience in the face of the global crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, technological breakthroughs are expected to multiply the Asia Pacific enterprise networking industry share through the upcoming years.

