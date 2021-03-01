Enterprise Network Equipment Market Analysis by Recent Developments 2021- Cisco Systems Inc., Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Juniper Networks, Inc

Enterprise Network Equipment Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Enterprise Network Equipment market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Enterprise Network Equipment industry.

The enterprise network equipment market was valued at USD 9.83 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15.48 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.85% forecast period 2021 to 2026.

An enterprise network is an enterprise’s communication backbone that helps connect computers and related devices across departments and workgroup networks, facilitating insight and data accessibility. ?It reduces communication protocols, promotes system and device interoperability, and improves internal and external enterprise data management.

– In an enterprise network, all systems should be able to communicate and provide and retrieve information. Therefore, physical systems and devices should be able to maintain and provide satisfactory performance, reliability, and security. ?Thus, components and technologies such as switches, routers, wireless networks, and access points, network security and management, WAN optimization assist in creating a secure, reliable, and scalable network at a lower cost.

– Primarily, owing to the increasing need for improving the efficiency of production across organizations, there has been significant growth in the popularity of wireless equipment and strong demand for internet-enabled devices, which accelerate the growth of enterprise networks. According to ITCandor, the market revenue of Enterprise network in June 2019 increased to USD 131 billion compared to 2018, which was USD 129 billion. Further, the revenue for the service provider network increased to USD 55 billion till June 2019, whereas in 2018, it was USD 52 million.

Top Leading Companies of Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Juniper Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Dell EMC, Extreme Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Vmware, Inc., NetScout Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, F5 Networks, Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd

Market Overview

Network Security is Growing Due to Data Security Concerns

– The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing cases of cyber-thefts in banking and defense institutions. The growing complexity and diversity of the cyber-attacks have driven the need among organizations to implement network security equipment to reduce the likelihood of large-scale data thefts. For instance, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center, the number of data breach incidents in the United States has continuously increased from 2011 (419 million) to 2019 (1473 million).

– Many organizations are reaching for more robust cybersecurity strategies apart from implementing traditional firewalls and controlling user access. This creates an excellent opportunity for developers to bring new defense approaches to the table. Incorporating AI to develop intuitive, efficient systems will allow businesses to use smart machine capabilities to detect threats early and use proactive strategies in defending their information.

– Due to the rapidly increasing growth of digital organizations, IT professionals consider the lack of visibility as one of the biggest challenges being faced in addressing network threats. Most organizations are showing importance to know what is going on with their network at all times, across all applications, users, and devices. Organizations are implementing networking and security teams to work more closely and leverage network infrastructure to extend visibility everywhere and avoid data breaches or cybersecurity threats.

– Additionally, The growing popularity of IoT and BYOD trends has also resulted in the growth of cyber-crimes, forcing organizations to use network security solutions. The rise in connected devices in the region has made enterprise networks more complex. The evolving network landscape has generated the need among enterprises to reassess their network security infrastructure and adopt robust network solutions.

– Moreover, according to Cisco, 46% of network devices will be machine-to-machine or IoT by 2020, which are vulnerable to attacks. To fully realize the potential of these connected devices, the industries need to be equipped with WANs that are flexible to meet the network demands anticipated over the future.

Competitive Landscape

– February 2020- NEC and Cisco announced to provide network equipment with enhanced supply chain management. This is an important advancement in NEC’s efforts to strengthen the verification, monitoring, and management of authenticity throughout the network system supply chain by expanding the scope of targeted network equipment through partnerships. Both NEC and Cisco aim to begin rolling out network equipment based on this initiative from fiscal 2020.

– April 2019 – Juniper Networks announced a cloud-delivered version of its SD-WAN solution. Junipers Contrail Service Orchestration gives enterprises a simple way to manage and secure the WAN infrastructure and also branch LAN and Wi-Fi networks typically deployed alongside it.

