Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2021Startegic Assessment – BlackBerry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The Enterprise Mobility Management market was valued at USD 5.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.96 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.84% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market: BlackBerry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mobile Iron, SAP SE, Soti Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Ventraq Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., and Others.

– January 2019 – Symantec Corp. announced a number of unique security enhancements and also the availability of SEP, CASB and WSS integrations with SEP Mobile, greatly enhancing the value proposition for Symantec customers by protecting mobile users and devices from a broader range of mobile use cases than is available from any other single vendor.

– January 2018 – IBM incorporated Watson to mobile device management. It is a part of IBM’s mobility strategy that comprises of goals around unified endpoint management.

A comprehensive EMM solution comprises of features that are required for mobile deployments, such as application and content-level control, on a single unified platform. As more organizations adopt flexible policies, they are turning toward EMM to supersede the pitfalls of allowing personal devices to access corporate data. Enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions are gaining prominence, owing to some of the major enterprise trends, such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, in which companies are allowing employees to use their devices for enterprise-related work. Apart from this, the growth of mobile devices as the preferred medium of accessing the internet, enterprise data, and various other information is driving the penetration of mobile devices across enterprise space, further driving the demand for enterprise mobility management solutions.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746209/enterprise-mobility-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=28

North America to Account for a Larger Share

– The United States is the most significant market for enterprise mobility management in North America. The country holds more than 80% of the market in the region. The high rate of adoption of mobility solutions in banking, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors is the primary source of demand for these solutions in the country. In the e-commerce (retail) sector, the BYOD policies, which are adopted by all the vendors to help their delivery personnel, in order to achieve quick-delivery times (a critical factor that defines the efficiency of e-commerce vendor) is creating a massive demand for managed mobility services, like mobile security and mobile device management.

– While the number of breach incidents is less than 2017, the Identity Theft Resource Center saw a 126 percent increase in the number of records that contained sensitive personally identifiable information in 2018, which is expected to drive the demand for mobile security solutions across enterprises. These incidents have created a positive demand for enterprise mobility management in the country, especially for mobile security, as they are the most vulnerable endpoints that a hacker can attack to gain entry into an enterprise system. With growing awareness amongst the end-users, the demand for managed mobility services in the country is expected to increase over the forecast period.

