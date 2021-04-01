Enterprise Metadata Management Market 2021Startegic Assessment – Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Alex Solutions

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Enterprise Metadata Management market in its latest report titled, “Enterprise Metadata Management Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Enterprise Metadata Management Market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.74 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Alation Inc., Collibra NV, Informatica LLC, Datum LLC, Smartlogic Semaphore Inc., Global IDs Incorporation, ASG Technologies, Alex Solutions, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– March 2019 – Oracle launched its final version of its flagship fusion ware for metadata management 12c. The latest Oracle Database 19c offers automatic indexing and support for external data partitions, and also carries upgrade issues, like apps certification and index creation agreement.

Key Market Trends:

Media & Entertainment Segment Drives the Market Growth

– The media and entertainment industry is in the middle of a transformation, owing to the way media is consumed has drastically changed over the years. The transformation was due to the media content becoming online. It is now possible for consumers to access media from anywhere and at any time.

– Seeing this shift in trend, major media houses now have their content available online. With the increased use in data volumes per month media streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, were the early adopters of data analytics has leveraged the data available to them, and media giants, like Disney Time Warner and Apple, are slated to release their online streaming services by the end of 2019.

– Enterprise metadata management is the most crucial aspect of the streaming platform, as the streaming service is able to link description about the content, structure the content to include clips and images, provide and prevent access, monetize the content, process transcoding between different formats, and break process to include ads.

– The main aspects of media streaming that are handled through metadata management could be classified as resource efficiency, business intelligence, production documentation, longevity extension, context creation, increased relevance, and increased relevance.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746465/enterprise-metadata-management-market-size-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=28

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is dominating the global enterprise metadata management market, owing to its early adoption of analytics tools among consumers and businesses.

– The region has witnessed a prominent adoption of cloud-based and on-premises data management and governance solutions in most of its industries.

– Investments and revenues are growing in Big Data and the analytics sectors, hence thriving in the market for enterprise metadata management in the region. Banking, telecommunications, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, federal/central government, and professional services are the five potential and leading areas that are expected to make the most significant investments in Big Data and analytics solutions in North America.

– In addition, factors including high penetration rate in the healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, and BFSI verticals are expected to drive the market growth.

– Moreover, the data generated through multiple sources is high due to the increase in the usage of smart devices and the increasing digitalization trends in the region, which are generating the need for the development of data and metadata management tools and services. The exponential growth of data proliferation in the region is forcing enterprises to adopt metadata management tools.

This Enterprise Metadata Management Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

