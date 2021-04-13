Enterprise Metadata Management Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027
This latest Enterprise Metadata Management report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Enterprise metadata management (EMM) is theprocess of managing metadata, which givesadditional information and context to otherinformation and data assets of an organization.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Enterprise Metadata Management include:
TIBCO Software
SAP
Alation
MarkLogic
Collibra
Oracle
erwin
ASG Technologies
GTOne
Capgemini
Alteryx
IBM
Informatica
Worldwide Enterprise Metadata Management Market by Application:
Governance and Compliance Management
Risk Management
Incident Management
Others
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Tools
Services
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Enterprise Metadata Management Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Enterprise Metadata Management Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Enterprise Metadata Management Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Major Countries
7 North America Enterprise Metadata Management Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Enterprise Metadata Management Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Enterprise Metadata Management Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Enterprise Metadata Management Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Enterprise Metadata Management Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
