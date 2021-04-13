Enterprise Metadata Management Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

This latest Enterprise Metadata Management report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Enterprise metadata management (EMM) is theprocess of managing metadata, which givesadditional information and context to otherinformation and data assets of an organization.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Enterprise Metadata Management include:

TIBCO Software

SAP

Alation

MarkLogic

Collibra

Oracle

erwin

ASG Technologies

GTOne

Capgemini

Alteryx

IBM

Informatica

Worldwide Enterprise Metadata Management Market by Application:

Governance and Compliance Management

Risk Management

Incident Management

Others

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Tools

Services

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Enterprise Metadata Management Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Enterprise Metadata Management Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Enterprise Metadata Management Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Enterprise Metadata Management Market in Major Countries

7 North America Enterprise Metadata Management Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Enterprise Metadata Management Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Enterprise Metadata Management Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Enterprise Metadata Management Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Enterprise Metadata Management Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise Metadata Management manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Enterprise Metadata Management

Enterprise Metadata Management industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Enterprise Metadata Management industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

