Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2021 Demand and Growth Analysis – ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., AVEVA Group PLC

The enterprise manufacturing intelligence market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market are: ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, Siemens AG, Aspen Technology Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, SAP SE and others.

Industry News and Updates:

June 2019 – Honeywell announced that it launched a new category of software, Enterprise Performance Management for Operations Technology, that improves the way multiple companies collect, analyze, and act on data generated from their operations.

– June 2019 – Aspen Technology Inc., a software company, and Hexagon PPM, a prominent provider of engineering software announced a new level of collaboration that is founded on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will closely align the AspenTechs conceptual, basic engineering and cost estimation solutions with the detailed engineering suite from Hexagon PPM, primarily to enable a fully data-centric workflow across the asset lifecycle.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The automotive sector is witnessing a rapid change in manufacturing technologies. The original equipment manufacturers in the industry are also facing multiple challenges of designing, manufacturing, and upgrading the conventional powertrain models to synchronize their manufacturing processes with the advanced technologies that will enhance consumer satisfaction and better experiences.

– The rapidly increasing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and the advent of digitization and AI technology are some of the primary factors that are driving the demand for manufacturing intelligence solutions, in the automotive sector.

– From the progressive assembly line to lean manufacturing processes, the automotive industry has always been the first to adopt advanced manufacturing technology. As the industry is facing reduced design-to-production times, automotive manufacturers and suppliers across the globe are expected to drive the demand for these solutions.

