Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | alyne.com, Dell Inc., FIS, IBM, Ideagen plc.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Governance, Risk, and Compliance is a unified approach for organizational governance, risk, and compliance ensuring that an organization across the globe are effectively managing the risk occurrence, internal policies of an organization and external regulations in line with the organizational strategy, organizational activity, technology, and employee, thereby improving working efficiency and effectiveness of an organization.

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance software are majorly used to manage the work that is related to the risk management and compliance activities that are related to corporate governance and business objectives. This Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance software are majorly adopted by internal auditors or auditing committees, accounting executives of an organization and risk or compliance manager.

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market

The adoption of compliance management software is increasing across organizations. The compliance management software is able to manage all tasks that are related to compliance such as documentation, planning, scheduling, reporting, mitigation and audit for the enterprise. This, in turn, eases the process of co-ordinating compliance-related activities, regulatory reporting, and controlling risks related to non-compliance.

Additionally, various types of risk associated with the organization such as enterprise risk, operational risk, vendor risk, and IT risk can hamper the performance of an organization. In order to address such risks, enterprise governance, risk, and compliance software are implemented by companies, as they can monitor, predict and report all types of risks associated with the functioning of an organization.

Regional Analysis of Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market

On the basis of region, the global enterprise governance, risk and compliance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

In 2018, the North America region accounted for the largest share in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market, and is expected to retain its dominant position in the market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of IT giants such as Google and Microsoft.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Keyplayers: alyne.com, Dell Inc., FIS, IBM, Ideagen plc., LogicManager, Inc., MEGA International, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft, NAVEX Global, Inc., Oracle, ProcessGene Ltd. , SAI Global Pty Limited, SAP, Software AG, Wolters Kluwer, and others.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Taxonomy

On the basis of services, the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is segmented into:

Integration Services

Consulting Services

Support Services

On the basis of solution, the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is segmented into:

Policy Management

Risk Management

Audit Management

Compliance Management

On the basis of enterprise size, the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is segmented into:

SME’s

Large Enterprise

On the basis of end-use industry, the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

