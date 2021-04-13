Enterprise Fraud Management Market In-depth Analysis Report
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Enterprise Fraud Management market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Enterprise Fraud Management market are also predicted in this report.
Enterprise fraud management (EFM) is the real-time screening of transaction activity across users, accounts, processes and channels, to identify and prevent internal and external fraud in an organization.
Get Sample Copy of Enterprise Fraud Management Market Report at:
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=1&rid=638977
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global Enterprise Fraud Management market include:
EastNets
NCR
CA Technologies
Norkom Technologies
Capgemini
Cyber__Source
SAS Institute
Fair Isaac
NICE Actimize
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India
Verafin
Oracle
Aquilan Technologies
Memento
Fortel Analytics
Tonbeller
FairWarning
Fidelity National Information Services
Fiserv
ACI Worldwide
BAE Systems
Experian
Browse More In-Depth Industry Insights at:
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/638977-enterprise-fraud-management-market-report.html
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
BFSI
Government
Retail
Healthcare
Travel & Tourism
IT & Telecommunication
Others
Enterprise Fraud Management Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Enterprise Fraud Management can be segmented into:
On Premise
Cloud
Software as a Service
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Enterprise Fraud Management Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Enterprise Fraud Management Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Enterprise Fraud Management Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Enterprise Fraud Management Market in Major Countries
7 North America Enterprise Fraud Management Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Enterprise Fraud Management Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Enterprise Fraud Management Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Ask for a Report Sample at:
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=3&rid=638977
Global Enterprise Fraud Management market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Enterprise Fraud Management Market Intended Audience:
– Enterprise Fraud Management manufacturers
– Enterprise Fraud Management traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Enterprise Fraud Management industry associations
– Product managers, Enterprise Fraud Management industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis
Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players
6 months analyst support along with the data in excel
About Global Market Monitor
Global Market Monitor is a professional modern consulting company, engaged in three major business categories such as market research services, business advisory, technology consulting.
We always maintain the win-win spirit, reliable quality and the vision of keeping pace with The Times, to help enterprises achieve revenue growth, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement, and significantly avoid operational risks, to achieve lean growth. Global Market Monitor has provided professional market research, investment consulting, and competitive intelligence services to thousands of organizations, including start-ups, government agencies, banks, research institutes, industry associations, consulting firms, and investment firms.
Contact
Global Market Monitor
One Pierrepont Plaza, 300 Cadman Plaza W, Brooklyn,NY 11201, USA
Name: Rebecca Hall
Phone: + 1 (347) 467 7721
Email: info@globalmarketmonitor.com
Web Site: https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com
Related Market Research Reports:
Nut Based Spreads Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/637040-nut-based-spreads-market-report.html
Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/582510-automotive-rubber-molded-components-market-report.html
Diaper Bags Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/554635-diaper-bags-market-report.html
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/577985-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-market-report.html
Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/545126-vacuum-blood-collection-tubes-market-report.html
Guitar Bridges Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/578394-guitar-bridges-market-report.html