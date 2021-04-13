Enterprise Fraud Management Market In-depth Analysis Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Enterprise Fraud Management market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Enterprise Fraud Management market are also predicted in this report.

Enterprise fraud management (EFM) is the real-time screening of transaction activity across users, accounts, processes and channels, to identify and prevent internal and external fraud in an organization.

Get Sample Copy of Enterprise Fraud Management Market Report at:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=1&rid=638977

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Enterprise Fraud Management market include:

EastNets

NCR

CA Technologies

Norkom Technologies

Capgemini

Cyber__Source

SAS Institute

Fair Isaac

NICE Actimize

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India

Verafin

Oracle

Aquilan Technologies

Memento

Fortel Analytics

Tonbeller

FairWarning

Fidelity National Information Services

Fiserv

ACI Worldwide

BAE Systems

Experian

Browse More In-Depth Industry Insights at:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/638977-enterprise-fraud-management-market-report.html

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Travel & Tourism

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Enterprise Fraud Management Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Enterprise Fraud Management can be segmented into:

On Premise

Cloud

Software as a Service

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Enterprise Fraud Management Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Enterprise Fraud Management Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Enterprise Fraud Management Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Enterprise Fraud Management Market in Major Countries

7 North America Enterprise Fraud Management Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Enterprise Fraud Management Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Enterprise Fraud Management Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Ask for a Report Sample at:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=3&rid=638977

Global Enterprise Fraud Management market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Enterprise Fraud Management Market Intended Audience:

– Enterprise Fraud Management manufacturers

– Enterprise Fraud Management traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Enterprise Fraud Management industry associations

– Product managers, Enterprise Fraud Management industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

About Global Market Monitor

Global Market Monitor is a professional modern consulting company, engaged in three major business categories such as market research services, business advisory, technology consulting.

We always maintain the win-win spirit, reliable quality and the vision of keeping pace with The Times, to help enterprises achieve revenue growth, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement, and significantly avoid operational risks, to achieve lean growth. Global Market Monitor has provided professional market research, investment consulting, and competitive intelligence services to thousands of organizations, including start-ups, government agencies, banks, research institutes, industry associations, consulting firms, and investment firms.

Contact

Global Market Monitor

One Pierrepont Plaza, 300 Cadman Plaza W, Brooklyn,NY 11201, USA

Name: Rebecca Hall

Phone: + 1 (347) 467 7721

Email: info@globalmarketmonitor.com

Web Site: https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com

Related Market Research Reports:

Nut Based Spreads Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/637040-nut-based-spreads-market-report.html

Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/582510-automotive-rubber-molded-components-market-report.html

Diaper Bags Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/554635-diaper-bags-market-report.html

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/577985-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-market-report.html

Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/545126-vacuum-blood-collection-tubes-market-report.html

Guitar Bridges Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/578394-guitar-bridges-market-report.html