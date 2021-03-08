Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market 2021 Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2026 – Box, Google, Dropbox, IBM, Blackberry, Microsoft

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Box, Citrix Systems, Dropbox, IBM, Blackberry, Microsoft, Syncplicity by Axway, Egnyte, VMware, Google, Acronis, and OpenText.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/enterprise-file-synchronization-and-sharing-efss-market/sample

The EFSS market size is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2020 to USD 15.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during the forecast period. Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) indicate a range of on-premises or cloud-based capabilities that enable individuals to synchronize and share documents, photos, videos, and files across multiple devices. File sharing can be done internally within an organization, externally with partners and enterprise customers, or on smartphone devices using data sharing among mobile applications. The EFSS solution is designed to address the collaboration issues faced by large enterprises, as large enterprises need to share files across their offices present worldwide.

COVID-19 impact on the global EFSS market

COVID-19 forced many organizations to digitally transform their places of work and education to operate effectively. Companies relying on advanced technologies, such as cloud, AI, and IoT, to advance and rethink their business model for the future by fast-tracking digital transformation will be ones ahead of their competition. Even companies that were resistant to the concept of a distributed workforce have been forced to allow working from home so that work can still be accomplished while taking measures to halt the virus spread. Therefore, the growing digital workplace and mobile workforce trends among businesses have become the driving forces behind the growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market.

Due to the increasing work from home trend owing to lockdown measures in several countries, the Internet traffic has risen significantly—generally 25–30% higher than usual (Source: The New Stack). Therefore, there is a growing need for EFSS solutions from enterprises to manage and secure their data.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/enterprise-file-synchronization-and-sharing-efss-market/toc

Market Dynamics

Restraint: Need for heavy investments in EFSS solutions

Despite the huge benefits associated with the adoption of EFSS solutions and services, the high cost involved acts as a restraint to the growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market. Vendors deliver EFSS solutions at a very high cost on a single per-user licensing model or an enterprise subscription model. The annual Average Selling Price (ASP) range of EFSS solutions varies from USD 150 to USD 170 for a single user and includes the price of cloud features, customization, integration, and recovery tools, among others. Companies have separate pricing plans for customers based on their business size. A diverse pricing model would be more beneficial for small business users and developers who lack a strong financial position. For instance, Box offers its EFSS solution at USD 180 per user, per year; Citrix ShareFile is available at USD 132 per user, per year; Dropbox at USD 240 per user, per year; Egnyte at USD 180 per user, per year; Syncplicity at USD 150 per user, per year; ownCloud at USD 150 per user, per year; and Accellion at USD 150 per user, per year.

Therefore, the initial adoption of EFSS solutions involves huge costs, as the information generated by enterprises, these days, is usually very large, and the cost of deployment depends on the number of employees in the organization. However, some vendors offer solutions based on the subscription model to cater to a large number of employees. Enterprises also need to deploy other security solutions to protect themselves from security breaches, which may incur additional costs. Businesses prefer integrated EFSS solutions with other third-party applications, resulting in increased costs. Large enterprises can afford these high-cost solutions due to their strong financial condition, but lower adoption has been witnessed among SMEs due to budget constraints. Therefore, the high cost of EFSS solutions is expected to restrain market growth. With the emergence of the cloud, several new and emerging players are offering solutions at a low cost, which could increase the adoption of EFSS solutions among SMEs.

Driver: Continuously rising digital workplace and mobile workforce

The digital workplace has revitalized enterprises’ business operations by redefining the work culture, group collaboration, and legacy business systems. Enterprises are embracing the digital workplace trend to cope with modern business processes and advanced technologies. The digital workplace helps improve workforce collaboration and efficiency, enhance business decision-making, increase customer reach via social channels, engage customers effectively, and drive more business revenue. In addition to the digital workplace trend, the mobile workforce trend is gaining increasing popularity among businesses; this growing trend is driven by the proliferation of smartphones among the enterprise workforce.

The emerging digital workplace and mobile workforce trends demand robust, scalable, and effective collaboration, connectivity, and communication tools via which employees can access business information quickly, at any time, from any location, without any security concerns, and while adhering to government regulations and compliances. EFSS solutions provide the flexibility to share and access files with complete data security. Globally, enterprises are rapidly implementing EFSS solutions to modernize their IT infrastructure, deliver a digital experience across devices and channels, and support the extensive mobile workforce and agile business processes.

Opportunity: Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions

With advancements in cloud computing, data centers, and the network infrastructure, EFSS vendors offer cloud-based EFSS solutions to customers across the globe. The cloud model offers a range of benefits to customers. Some of these benefits include scalability, flexibility, ease of access, multi-device support, and lower costs. Therefore, large enterprises and SMEs are rapidly implementing cloud-based EFSS solutions.

Over the past few decades, EFSS solutions have boosted the productivity of businesses and employees. Earlier, investment in on-premises solutions was a major hurdle for organizations, especially for SMEs, due to the high cost involved. The lack of awareness of EFSS implementation and less concerns about advanced security have also been observed among SMEs, resulting in low investments in EFSS solutions. However, with the emergence of cloud-based services, SMEs are readily implementing EFSS solutions. Moreover, hybrid cloud EFSS solutions have more demand among large enterprises due to security concerns. In addition to this, enterprises across industry verticals, such as healthcare, government, and BFSI, face the challenge of complying with stringent regulations, which would result in increasing adoption of hybrid cloud-based solutions across various industry verticals.

Challenge: Rising security concerns and data privacy issues

The EFSS solution helps businesses access and share business information across various devices, besides providing benefits to employees, partners, and customers in several ways. However, most EFSS solutions do not meet the compliance and security requirements of highly regulated enterprises. The lack of security features may lead to the leakage of critical business information. Cyber-attacks can result in threats such as viruses, worms, malware, and other malicious software programs directly or indirectly (through third-party vendors) exploiting any security vulnerabilities in products, services, and networks. Attackers use new and different techniques to gain unauthorized access to files and software, and these attacks are difficult to recognize using simple and traditional EFSS solutions. Therefore, it has become difficult for businesses to detect and prevent such attacks aptly, leading to huge business losses.

Cloud segment to lead the EFSS market in 2020

Based on the deployment mode, the cloud segment is projected to lead the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market from 2020 to 2025. Cloud computing is one of the most effective technologies today. It has impacted every line of business. Cloud-based solutions involve the SaaS model, wherein users can access EFSS solutions virtually through the internet. In this deployment type, EFSS solutions are delivered via the cloud. The advantages of deploying cloud-based EFSS solutions include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiencies, and low costs. However, the cloud-deployed EFSS solutions have a downside as well, including lack of control over applications, hassles in data migration, strict government regulations, and privacy-related recorded content. The overall adoption of cloud-based EFSS solutions is on the rise, and these solutions are expected to be in high demand during the forecast period due to their functionalities and core features. The additional benefits of cloud-based solutions include their effectiveness while being used by many users, reduced upfront costs, ease in rolling out a new project, nil investments on hardware, low maintenance costs, and minimized infrastructure costs.

Solution segment to lead the EFSS market in 2020

EFSS solution providers offer two types of EFSS solutions, namely, standalone EFSS solution and integrated EFSS solution (an integration of EFSS solutions with other third-party business tools so that these solutions can match up to the business needs of enterprises). EFSS solutions help enterprises seamlessly access and share files of any size between employees, co-workers, partners, clients, and other business stakeholders. Business files contain sensitive information that must be routed through a secure channel to adhere to regulatory compliances and data privacy rules. Technically, during file sharing, there are three stages involved, namely, data transit, data in rest, and data in use.

SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The rising usage of cloud technology has driven the adoption of the SDN technology among SMEs. Owing to budget constraints, SMEs generally prefer the cloud-based solutions available in the market. These organizations have gradually started adopting technologically advanced products that enhance their business functionalities with limited resources. For SMEs, EFSS can ensure cost reduction in terms of expenditure on network infrastructure and reduce the time required for troubleshooting network issues (by determining the state of the network at any point in time).

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance vertical to lead the EFSS market in 2020

Based on vertical, the BFSI vertical is projected to lead the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market from 2020 to 2025. The BFSI vertical comprises various institutions, such as banking, financial services, insurance, and others (including investment companies and credit unions). A strong IT administration network helps BFSI companies in providing better customer experience, opening new revenue streams, and streamlining business processes. Consumers are switching over to smartphones and tablets for their personal and professional engagement. Mobile devices and the internet have enabled individuals to take a more hands-on role in their banking and financial services by providing real-time access to applications and information. As a result, BFSI organizations use EFSS solutions to agile their business processes, streamline the IT infrastructure, and improve connectivity with clients and customers.

BFSI is the most heavily regulated industry vertical globally and faces challenges, such as security and data leakage. Some of the well-known regulations include Basel II, GLBA, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and MiFID. In addition to these, there are several other regulations as per geographies. All these regulations demand secure sharing of files. EFSS solutions enable BSFI stakeholders to securely share and access files, promote paperless office, empower mobile agents, improve vendor management, modernize critical document processes, streamline the customer experience, and accelerate the flow of information. EFSS solutions help BFSI organizations improve workforce productivity, streamline business operations, enhance customer experience, and ensure compliance. On-premises EFSS solutions are adopted more in the BFSI vertical due to data security concerns. Data centers have numerous compute, storage, and network devices. As a result, data centers face complexities in the configuration and management of these multi-vendor devices. The scaling of networks has also increased the OPEX for maintaining IT departments and increasing the responsiveness to changing business needs. These factors have compelled IT departments to make significant investments in maintaining their network infrastructure which has increased the growth of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market.

North America to lead the EFSS market in 2020

North America has emerged as the largest Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market in terms of market size, with large-scale implementations of EFSS solutions by enterprises over the last few years. This region has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, including mobile devices, cloud computing, and IoT, within enterprises. Organizations in this region have adopted the mobile-first strategy to reshape the journey of their employees. The major growth drivers for this region are advanced network technologies, the proliferation of mobile workforce, advanced mobile platforms, and SaaS flexibility, used by various enterprises.

Key market players

The Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market comprises key solution and service providers, such as Box (US), Citrix Systems (US), Dropbox (US), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), Microsoft (US), Syncplicity by Axway (US), Egnyte (US), VMware (US), Google (US), Acronis (Switzerland), OpenText (Canada), Thru (US), Accellion (US), SugarSync (US), Nextcloud (Germany), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), ownCloud (Germany), Intralinks (US), Qnext Corporation (US), CTERA Networks (Israel), SkySync (US), HighQ (UK), Inspire-Tech (Singapore), MyWorkDrive (US)

The large scale Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments & geographical analysis. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications & engagements are. 2020 is the base year while 2019 is the historic year for calculation in the report. Being an excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. The global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Segments

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Size & Forecast

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Drivers and Restraints

Report on (2020-2027 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS), with sales, revenue, and price of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS), in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS), to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS), for each region, from 2016 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) to 2020.

Chapter 11 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS).

Chapter 12: To describe Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/enterprise-file-synchronization-and-sharing-efss-market/analyst

About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com