Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Outlook | Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2028

The Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users' organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The enterprise data loss prevention software market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 20.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on enterprise data loss prevention software market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing compliance requirements are escalating the growth of enterprise data loss prevention software market.

The rise in the rate of data breaches along with other factors including DLP as a service, DLP functionality extending into the cloud and advanced threat protection acts as major factors driving the growth of enterprise data loss prevention software market. The rising demand for digital assets, growing amount of both structured and unstructured data and the increasing need for data protection services with a strategic focus on data-centric organizations accelerate the enterprise data loss prevention software market growth. The high usage of the solutions in various sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, energy and government and surge in the Big Data across the business eco-system further influence the enterprise data loss prevention software market. Additionally, the shift of data to public and private cloud by enterprises, the implementation of regulatory, rise in investment and compliance and rising incidences of data thefts globally positively affect the enterprise data loss prevention software market. Furthermore, disappointment in current defense mechanism and emphasis on the advisory and services companies dealing with a wide range of end-user industries extend profitable opportunities to the enterprise data loss prevention software market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, complexities with DLP rules and the absence of guarantee prevention and lack of awareness are the factors expected to obstruct the enterprise data loss prevention software market growth. The rise in concerns regarding the deployment is projected to challenge the enterprise data loss prevention software market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Scope and Segmentation:

The enterprise data loss prevention software market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, services, organization size, application and verticals. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the enterprise data loss prevention software market is segmented into network DLP, endpoint DLP and storage/data center DLP.

On the basis of deployment type, the enterprise data loss prevention software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud DLP.

On the basis of services, the enterprise data loss prevention software market is segmented into consulting, system integration and installation, managed security services (MSS), education and training and risk and threat assessment.

On the basis of organization size, the enterprise data loss prevention software market is segmented into small and medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprise.

On the basis of application, the enterprise data loss prevention software market is segmented into encryption, centralized management, policy, standards and procedures, web and email protection, cloud storage and incident response and workflow management.

On the basis of verticals, the enterprise data loss prevention software market is segmented into aerospace, defense and intelligence, government and public utilities, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, healthcare, retail and logistics, manufacturing and others.

Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

North America dominates the enterprise data loss prevention software market due to the increasing number of data breaches, growing data from various sectors, Big Data analytics and IoT enablement and rise in the rate of workers adopting remote working in the region especially due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Leading Companies Operating in the Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Includes:

The major players covered in the enterprise data loss prevention software market report are Broadcom, CA Technologies, Code Green Networks, RSA Security LLC, Forcepoint, Trend Micro Incorporated, Digital Guardian, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Zecurion, GTB Technologies, Inc., Cisco, McAfee, LLC, Absolute Software Corporation, Proofpoint, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SOMANSA, Fidelis Cybersecurity among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Pointers Covered in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Trends and Forecast

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

The Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market

Categorization of the Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market players

