Enterprise Cyber Security Market 2021 Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario with Impact of Drivers and Challenges – Symantec, Intel, IBM, Cisco, Trend Micro, Dell, Check Point, Juniper, Kaspersky, HP, Microsoft, Huawei

The global Enterprise Cyber Security market size is projected to reach US$ 190470 million by 2027, from US$ 116310 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

Top Companies in the Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market: Symantec, Intel, IBM, Cisco, Trend Micro, Dell, Check Point, Juniper, Kaspersky, HP, Microsoft, Huawei, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, AlienVault, AVG Technologies, Fortinet, ESET, Venustech, H3C, NSFOCUS and others.

Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from major cyber threats, such as cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. In their most disruptive form, cyber threats take aim at secret, political, military, or infrastructural assets of a nation, or its people. In a computing context, security includes both Cyber Security and physical security.

Although China’s Cyber security market have a rapid development of in recent years, compared with the international market, China domestic information technology degree still remains a low level. All aspects of the industry chain manufacturers are in the development stage, the overall Cyber security market is small.Therefore, the development of information security industry dependent on the whole industry chain development and upgrading. The Chinese Government has escalated cyber security issues to a national strategy level, as it has been faced with the general publics rapid adoption of internet technologies.

This report segments the global Enterprise Cyber Security market on the basis of Types is:

Security Software

Security Hardware

Security Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Enterprise Cyber Security market is segmented into:

Government

Education

Enterprise

Financial

Medical

Others

