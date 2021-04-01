Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Global Outlook 2021-2025 | Microsoft Corporation, Orange SA, Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market in its latest report titled, “Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The enterprise communication infrastructure market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market: Microsoft Corporation, Orange SA, Avaya Inc, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Verizon Communications, DXC technology, NEC Corporation, 8_8 Inc., Mitel Network Corporation, AT&T Corporation, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2019 – Mitel and Avaya are planning to merge to be the largest enterprise communication infrastructure company.

– May 2019 – Appswarm and deep sky mobile and AI tech Ventura announced infrastructure for its voice over internet protocol communication service for its business and residential customers.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Segment has Significant Share in the Market

– With the growing multi-channel retail, over which customers and employees communicate, enterprise communications have the potential to, not only enhance the overall customer experience but also deliver significant cost-savings and flexibility leveraging competitive advantage.

– With the explosion in the use of technology by multi-channel retailers, enterprise communication infrastructure enables the integration of new and emerging technologies, including interactive kiosks, electronic signage, multimedia, geo-positioning, fly vision, etc.

– Companies that outshine in engaging customers across channels including web, mobile, social media and in-store retain twice as many customers than without effective cross channel customer care strategies. This drives retailers for Omni channel communication adoption as they can give an Omni channel experience to customers,

– To design a multi-dimensional and satisfying shopping experience for the customer, corporate executives, field managers, and store employees need access to a broad range of products and organizational information.

– For instance, Aberdeen Group Inc. in a study found that companies with the most robust Omni channel strategies retain 89% of customers than 33% with weaker Omni channel strategy. Customers use two or more devices when making a purchase.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is expected to dominate the global enterprise communication infrastructure market, as it is one of the early adopters of the technology. It is also because most of the major players in the market are US-based. Cloud adoption among the regional end-user is also quite high. Hence, the investment in the studied market is too high.

– Many of the market vendors in the region are also investing in innovating additional and unique features to their offering, in order to gain a competitive advantage as well as to expand their customer target base.

– For instance, Google is trying to expand its reach into enterprise communications launching its Google Contact Center AI and Google Voice at Google Next 2018. The company’s Google Contact Center AI will enhance, strengthen, and accelerate a variety of customer engagement solutions with Google’s AI capabilities. Its Google Voice will help the business, by making Google-hosted telephony available to G Suite subscribers.

– In 2019, the US-based company, IntelePeer, a Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, launched Atmosphere SmartFlows, a visual workflow builder, and Atmosphere Engage, a communications management application.This is also expected to bring advancement in the regional and global market, which expands the market scope further.

