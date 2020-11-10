Enterprise Asset Management Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027 | IBM Corporation, SAP SE, ABB, IPS., MAINTENANCE CONNECTION, AVEVA Group plc, Aptean, eMaint, CGI Inc

The Enterprise Asset Management market research report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the ABC industry. Few aspects are kept into view while formulating this global market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The document explains market research based on regional, local as well as global level. This global Enterprise Asset Management market analysis brings together a vast market place clearly into the focus.

Enterprise asset management market is expected to reach USD 11.33 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 10.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Lack of security services along with high cost of software and lack of awareness in developing economies are acting as market restraints for enterprise asset management in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis oracle, IFS, Infor., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, ABB, IPS., MAINTENANCE CONNECTION, AVEVA Group plc, Aptean, eMaint, CGI Inc., UpKeep Maintenance Management, RFgen Software, AssetWorks, LLC, Ultimo Software Solutions, Schneider Electric, FUJITSU

“Product definition” Increasing need to enhance the lifecycle performance of assets, growing IT infrastructure across the globe, adoption of cloud based deployment model are some of the factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the enterprise asset management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, big data integration along with emergence of advanced technology which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the enterprise asset management market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market: Segment Analysis

By Component

Solution,

Services

Organisation Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises,

Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode

Cloud,

On-Premise

Application

Assets MRO,

Non Linear Assets,

Linear Assets,

Field Service Management

Vertical

IT and Telecom,

Healthcare and Life Sciences,

Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics,

Government and Defence,

Energy and Utilities, Others

Enterprise Asset Management Market Country Level Analysis

Enterprise asset management market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, organisation size, deployment mode, application and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the enterprise asset management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the enterprise asset management market due to the growing number of research and development activities along with surging investment for the adoption of advanced technologies while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the adoption of advanced technologies in various applications.

Competitive Landscape

Enterprise asset management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to enterprise asset management market.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Scope and Market Size

Enterprise asset management market is segmented on the basis of component, organisation size, deployment mode, application and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Enterprise asset management market on the basis of component has been segmented as solution, and services. Solution has been further segmented into asset lifecycle management, inventory management, work order management, labor management, predictive maintenance, facility management, reporting and analytics. Services have been further segmented into professional services, and managed services.

Based on organisation size, enterprise asset management market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises.

On the basis of deployment mode, enterprise asset management market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of application, enterprise asset management market has been segmented into assets MRO, non linear assets, linear assets, and field service management.

Enterprise asset management has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, government and defence, energy and utilities, and others.

Key questions answered in the Global Enterprise Asset Management Market report include:

What will be Enterprise Asset Management market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Enterprise Asset Management market?

Who are the key players in the world Enterprise Asset Management industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Enterprise Asset Management market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Enterprise Asset Management industry?

