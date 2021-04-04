Enterprise Asset Management Market COVID -19 Impact Research Report with top Players and Growth Opportunity

In recent years, North America has witnessed large-scale adoption of EAM solutions due to the strong presence of software vendors, rising investments by public and private entities for the better management of their equipment and assets, and increasing need to meet the stringent legislations. Moreover, the integration of EAM solutions with technologies such as computer vision, machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) has led to their increasing adoption.

Besides, the proliferation of several companies due to the expansion of the construction and building information modeling (BIM) industries, accessibility of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and digitization, and connectivity have increased the use of these solutions in North America. According to P&S Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to display the fastest growth in the enterprise asset management marketduring the forecast period.

This can be attributed to the widescale adoption of EAM solutions in the transportation, manufacturing, banking, and telecom industries for simplifying work operations, utilizing assets effectively, preventing malfunction of machines, and reducing maintenance costs. Besides, the increasing number of start-ups in the region due to government initiatives and funding is propelling the market growth.

