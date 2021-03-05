Enterprise Application Integration Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2026 | IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc. (MuleSoft Inc.)

The Enterprise Application Integration Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Enterprise Application Integration market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Enterprise Application Integration market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Enterprise Application Integration market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Enterprise Application Integration industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Enterprise Application Integration market was valued at USD 9.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 22.69 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.42%, over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Enterprise Application Integration Market: IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc. (MuleSoft Inc.), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, Tibco Software Inc., iTransition Group, and others.

Key Market Trends

Adoption of Cloud in IT and Telecom is Expected to Drives the Market

– The demand for EAI solutions in the IT industry is majorly driven by the adoption of cloud platforms. This is expected to drive the demand for EAI solutions, in the segment. IT majors have grown to become some of the most valuable firms, in their respective countries. Thus, to maintain a competitive edge, they are also shifting to cloud deployment.

– The telecom sector is in a state of flux. This is due to rapidly developing technologies, growing demand, diversity in client base, demand for current products and services at cheaper prices, and the merging of multiple industries, like cable and satellite, with established telecoms. Thus, the adoption of EAI is expected to enable CSPs (cloud service providers) to maintain and manage diverse systems and applications across multiple functions, by allowing them to accomplish logical business process integration, among various disparate application systems.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share

– The region has a high rate of adoption from almost all the end-user segments in the region, especially contributed by the demand from the United States. The major end-user segments driving the market include retail, BFSI, and manufacturing.

– E-commerce sector is also one of the primary sources of demand for EAI solutions. The U.S. retail e-commerce sale for the third quarter 2019 was estimated to increase by 16.9% from the third quarter of 2018, while total retail sales increased by 4.0% in the same period, accounting for 11.2% of total sales. EAI solutions are increasingly being used to connect the backend systems of e-commerce websites to facilitate quick decision making and ensure the ready availability of data.

Recent developments in the market are –

– August 2019 – TwoConnect, modern integrated applications, and data solutions experts, recently announced the availability of its BizTalk Migrate/Upgrade to Azure Cloud 3-Day PoC migration consulting service in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, online store providing applications, and services for use on Microsoft Azure. TwoConnect customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

– May 2018 – MuleSoft, launched Titan, the latest release of Anypoint Platform that features new capabilities to easily deploy, secure, and monitors composite applications across cloud environments. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, allowing organizations to connect apps, data, and devices more rapidly and efficiently. With the Titan release, IT achieves greater agility and flexibility with a new multi-cloud container service for Mule runtimes, a modern security model for distributed architectures, and an advanced monitoring solution for end-to-end visibility.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Enterprise Application Integration Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

