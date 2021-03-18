Enteric Disease Testing Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest IMARC Group report, titled “Enteric Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global enteric disease testing market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2019. Enteric diseases are caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated by microbial toxins and microorganisms. These microorganisms enter through the mouth by coming in contact with an infected person’s feces or with animals and their environments, attacking the gastrointestinal tract. Enteric diseases can cause symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, abdominal cramps, and a loss of appetite. In recent years, the approval for the commercialization of novel technologies and the launch of new products have revolutionized enteric disease testing.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Trends:

The increasing cases of enteric diseases, such as cholera, amebiasis, Campylobacteriosis and Hepatitis A, represent the primary factor that positively impacts the global enteric disease testing market. This can be attributed to the unhygienic conditions, unsafe drinking water and poor sanitation. Besides this, with the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), testing for enteric diseases has increased as the virus is variably found in human enteric samples during the course of infection. As a result, many healthcare centers are undertaking research to discover the co-relation between enteric disease and COVID-19. Furthermore, as individuals are becoming more aware of the benefits of early diagnosis, they are increasingly opting for the testing of enteric diseases. The leading healthcare companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to advance the enteric disease testing technologies to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. Some of the other factors, such as improving healthcare infrastructure, various technological advancements and the emerging trend of medical tourism, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into reagents and consumables, and equipment.

On the basis of the technique, the market has been bifurcated into molecular diagnostics and immunodiagnostics.

The market has been categorized based on the disease type into bacterial (C. difficile, campylobacteriosis, cholera, E. coli, H. pylori, salmonellosis and shigellosis), viral (rotavirus, norovirus and others) and parasitic (amebiasis, cryptosporidiosis, giardiasis) enteric diseases.

On the basis of the end user, the market has been classified into hospital diagnostic laboratories, independent diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea and others), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomerica Inc., Biomérieux SA, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid Inc.), Coris BioConcept SPRL, DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience Inc. and Quest Diagnostics.

