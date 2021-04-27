Enteral Feeding Devices Market Global Analysis 2020 By Top Trends, Scope, Major Drivers, Key Development, Key Participants, Segments And Forecast Till 2027

Enteral Feeding Devices Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, Age Group, Application, and End User. The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,034.42 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,359.06 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global enteral feeding devices market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global enteral feeding devices market, based on the product, was segmented enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, administration sets, enteral syringes, and consumables. In 2018, the enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for the largest market share in the global enteral feeding devices market by product. Enteral feeding pumps play vital role for enteral nutrition by regulating the amount of nutrition to be given to the patients, hence the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

1.Abbott

2.B. Braun Melsungen AG

3.Boston Scientific Corporation

4.CARDINAL HEALTH

5.Cook Medical LLC

6.Danone SA

7.Fresenius Kabi AG

8.Moog Inc

9.Nestl�

10.Owens & Minor, Inc.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. However, complications associated with the use of enteral feeding devices is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies such as acquisition have been significantly witnessed in the enteral feeding devices market, which has helped the company to strengthen its customer base. For instance, in May 2017, Avanos medical launched the Halyard Enteral Drainage System, a closed system used for the drainage and collection of gastrointestinal tract contents from patients using an enteral device.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

o Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

o Key factors driving the “Enteral Feeding Devices market” market.

o Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Enteral Feeding Devices market” market.

o Challenges to market growth.

o Key vendors of “Enteral Feeding Devices market” market.

o Detailed SWOT analysis.

o Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global market.

o Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

o Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

o PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

