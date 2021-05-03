Enteral Feed Devices Pipeline Insight to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

Enteral Feed Devices Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Enteral Feed Devices Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

DelveInsight s, Enteral Feed Devices Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Enteral Feed Devices pipeline landscape. Due to numerous technological developments, such as programming and safety features in feeding pumps, as well as user-friendly and compact feeding pumps, the enteral feeding system market has significantly evolved. Factors such as a rise in healthcare costs; an increase in the number of preterm births; an increase in the ageing population; an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases and neurological disorders; an increasing understanding of enteral nutrition; and rapid developments in healthcare facilities in developing countries are expected to push the market further. This report provides a detailed study of the emerging Enteral Feed Devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging Enteral Feed Devices.

An enteral feeding device is a medical device used to provide nutrition to people who cannot obtain nutrition by mouth, are unable to swallow safely, or need nutritional supplementation. In addition, enteral feeding refers to intake of food via the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

In patients suffering from chronic diseases such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others, enteral feeding devices are medical devices used to provide drugs and nutrition. Being fed through a tube helps them to get nutrients and keep their GI tract functioning. The whole caloric consumption of enteral feeding can be made up or can be used as a supplement. The development of compact and portable enteral feeding pumps, which are built using materials that resist cracking in high-stress applications, has also led to technological advances. Advanced pump features include suitable programming options, scheduled flushing intervals, multiple language options, and warning options for occlusion strain, previous feed rate history, and manipulation-preventing screen and programed lock-out features.

However, the use of these machines is associated with a few risks, resulting in additional healthcare costs. Most of the enteral feeding-related complications are mild, but some may be very severe.

Enteral Feed Devices can divided based on Types Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes, Administration Sets, Enteral Syringes, and Other Consumables (Extension sets, adaptors, tapes) – are covered in this report.

Enteral Feed Devices can be divided based on the different age groups Adult, Pediatrics.

Enteral Feed Devices are divided based on different applications Gastroenterology, Neurology, Diabetes, Hyper metabolism, and others.

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Enteral Feed Devices.

TubeClear intervention: Actuated Medical, Inc.

In the first of three planned phases designed to evaluate the feasibility and tolerability of TubeClear to restore patency in occluded Pediatric Enteral Access Devices. Based on preliminary data obtained from this phase of the study, subsequent phases will continue to evaluate feasibility and tolerability (Phase IIA) and ultimately compare efficacy of TubeClear to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Standard Treatment to restore patency in occluded Pediatric Enteral Access Devices (EAD) (Phase IIB). The study will be completed by December 2022.

SmART+ System: ART Medical Ltd.

The smART+ is a comprehensive modular patient care system intended for ICU patients. The main purpose of the study is the optimization of the delivery of nutrition. The use of the smART+ Feeding tube includes a feature of facilitating correct tube placement and alerting when the tube is displaced during ongoing use. The system will automatically stop feeding if displacement is detected. If a massive reflux episode is detected by the system, a balloon located on the tube will automatically inflate and automatic GRV feature will open to prevent gastric content from regurgitating to the esophagus. The study is estimated to be completed by February 2022.

In June 2021, Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT) announced that they have expanded G-JET product offering to include the Traditional G-JET gastric-jejunal enteral feeding tube. By expanding the G-JET portfolio to include an adjustable-length option, AMT is offering both physicians and patients a more comprehensive selection of enteral feeding devices.

In 2019, Fresenius Kabi completed the expansion of its plant in Aquiraz, Brazil, and increased the facility s capacity for parental nutrition production by about 30%. The company has invested ~USD 22.4 million (EUR 20 million) for this expansion.

Enteral nutrition (EN) is generally defined by third party payers as tube feeding for patients who cannot take food orally. EN is widely accepted in the United States as an effective, often life-sustaining therapy. Coverage and payment policies for EN differ among payers and settings. These differences often may depend on whether EN is reimbursed as a discrete therapy or subsumed into a larger benefit. In the US, the Medicare and Medicaid programs are the major public payers for EN.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

CONMED Corporation (CONMED)

Nestl S.A.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Amsino International Inc.

Moog Inc.

C.R.Bard

Danone

ALCOR

Applied Medical Technologies

Baxter International

Degania Silicone Ltd.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Nestle Inc.

Vygon

