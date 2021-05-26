Enoxolone Market Size to Witness Sustained Growth throughout the Forecast Period

Enoxolone Market: Introduction

Enoxolone (glycyrrhetic acid) is a pentacyclic triterpenoid aglycone metabolite of glycyrrhizin and one of the primary bioactive compounds of licorice. It is widely used in medicine for the treatment of chronic dermatitis, peptic ulcer, and in cosmetics. Moreover, it possesses additional pharmacological properties such as antibacterial, antifungal, antiprotozoal, and antiviral. Once enoxolone is administered, it inhibits the metabolism of prostaglandins by both prostaglandin reductase and 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase [NAD(+)].

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78472

Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Enoxolone Market

The number of people with chronic diseases is increasing owing to change in lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits. This in turn boosts the growth of the global enoxolone market. For instance, annually, 4.6 million cases of peptic ulcer are recorded in the U.S. each year.

Rise in prevalence of chronic dermatitis is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market. Eczema is quite common, especially in children and people who have hay fever, asthma, and food allergies. According to the National Eczema Association, nearly 10% i.e., 31.6 million, people in the U.S. have some form of eczema.

Moreover, increase in research funding, rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, and focus on research are the factors likely to contribute to the growth of the global enoxolone market

Rise in prevalence & awareness about chronic diseases and government initiatives in developing countries present lucrative opportunities in the global enoxolone market

Demand for enoxolone has increased in developing and developed markets. Market players are adopting the strategy of appointing third-party distributors to expand their presence. This has led to a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in the emerging markets. This creates lucrative opportunity in the market. For instance, Selleck Chemicals supplies over 120,000 inhibitors used in the study of cell signaling pathways. BioVision, Inc. has strong distribution channel through international distributors in Argentina, Australia, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, and Germany.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Enoxolon Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78472

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Enoxolone Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global enoxolone market during the forecast period. Growth of market in the region can be attributed to the presence of key players, focus on research & development, and well-established health care infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for considerable share of the global enoxolone market from 2020 to 2030. The market in the region is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to surge in the number of elderly people with chronic diseases. Peptic ulcer is common among the population of China due to use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) and aspirin. Rise in prevalence of peptic ulcer increases the demand for enoxolone, which in turn boosts the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Pre Book Enoxolon Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78472<ype=S

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Enoxolone Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global enoxolone market during the forecast period. Growth of market in the region can be attributed to the presence of key players, focus on research & development, and well-established health care infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for considerable share of the global enoxolone market from 2020 to 2030. The market in the region is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to surge in the number of elderly people with chronic diseases. Peptic ulcer is common among the population of China due to use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) and aspirin. Rise in prevalence of peptic ulcer increases the demand for enoxolone, which in turn boosts the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Read more information here:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/enoxolone-market.html

Key Players Operating in Global Enoxolone Market

The global enoxoline market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of key players. These players hold major share in their respective regions. Demand for enoxolone has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global enoxolone market.

Major players operating in the global enoxolone market are:

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.)

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Biosynth Carbosynth

BioVision, Inc.

TOKIWA Phytochemical Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Browse More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Viscosupplementation Market :

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-prevalence-of-osteoarthritis-to-drive-viscosupplementation-market-forward-from-2019-to-2027-tmr-301122898.html

Medical Sensors Market :

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vast-potential-of-internet-of-things-being-explored-to-fuel-growth-in-medical-sensors-market-tmr-301127339.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/