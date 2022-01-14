enormous price drop for this very large 4K UHD LED television

If you are looking for a high-performance television with a dizzying price drop during this sales period, you may be at the right address, because the Samsung 65TU7022 television offers you full viewing comfort at a greatly reduced price.

Samsung TV 65TU7022 4K UHD LED TV

You can enjoy vivid colors and very lifelike images with this Crystal UHD TV. Equipped with the Crystal Processor 4K, this Samsung television processes images optimally by optimizing the contrast ratio and controlling the brightness levels. Enjoy a picture that is 4 times more detailed and precise than in Full HD.

If you telework at least part of the week, that television has more reasons to please you. With remote access, you can wirelessly mirror your computer’s display on the TV screen. You can even go to your desktop computer from your sofa to access files or work on documents with Microsoft Office 365. But if you prefer to work from your laptop and have fun at home at the same time, we can also recommend that you discover the latest gaming laptop that benefits from a nice discount on Cdiscount.

And if you’re a bit manic, you know that the Samsung 65TU7022 TV is designed so that you can neatly organize your cables in the dedicated passageways on the back of the TV. So no thread will be visible!

The Samsung TV 65TU7022 is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2. In terms of price, the Samsung TV 65TU7022 LED TV 4K UHD – 65 “currently benefits from a reduction of 225 euros on the CDiscount side, which is up to 649.99 euros.

And with the regularly set up CDiscount codes (you can find the code below) you can get an additional discount with the code 50DES499, so that the television comes back to you for 599.99 euros. Great savings are therefore possible.

Why succumb to the Samsung 65TU7022 TV?

Very large savings for a high-performance device. Very good image quality with the 4K Crystal processor. Remote access possible

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.