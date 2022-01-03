enormous drop in price for this smartphone with its AKG headphones

At the beginning of the year we are attacking with a very nice campaign for the Samsung Galaxy S21. The latter drops the price by 210 euros, a godsend if you’re looking for a high-end 5G phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Photo quality at the rendezvous

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a high-end device and very strong in several ways, especially in terms of display quality thanks to its Dynamic Amoled 2X screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Not only does the panel offer very nice colors, but it also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, making the brand’s user interface very fluid. On the video side, it’s HDR10 + certified so you have great contrast.

Under the latter, we have a powerful configuration that will allow you to easily play with any game from the Play Store:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

That’s not all ! The photo part is all the more interesting in a model with 3 sensors at the rear and a 10 megapixel sensor at the front. For amateur videographers, it is possible to record in 8K at 24 FPS or in 4K at 60 FPS.

12 megapixels, wide angle 64 megapixels, hybrid zoom 3×12 megapixels, ultra wide angle

The autonomy is guaranteed by a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging compatibility of 25 W and reverse wireless charging. In fact, we have a great Belkin induction charger on offer.

At a price of 859 euros on the market, it is currently 649 euros.

Why succumb to this motive?

Display quality Power of the new Exynos Photo quality

