“Enola Holmes” will have a new movie with Millie Bobby Brown

The sequel has been confirmed by Netflix. Henry Cavill is also returning to be part of the cast on this project.

It is the second film in the project.

Sherlock’s teenage sister is back on Netflix. After the first film by “Enola Holmes”, which debuted late last summer, the streaming platform announced a sequel in which Millie Bobby Brown will appear again as the protagonist. Henry Cavill is back in the cast too.

A release date has not yet been announced. It was published on the Netflix Twitter account with just one video showing the second film by “Enola Holmes”. It has also been confirmed that the director will be Harry Bradbeer again and that Jack Thorne will be in charge of writing the script.

“The adventure continues when Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return to the world of ‘Enola Holmes’. You are working again with director Harry Bradbeer and screenwriter Jack Thorne in a second film based on the series of books by Nancy Springer about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister, ”the publication reads.

The cast of the first film also included names like Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma or Burn Gorman.

The saga of books on which this film is based centers on Enola, a teenage girl whose adventures have a spirit similar to that of her older brother Sherlock’s classic investigations. In this case, her perspective is necessarily different because she is a younger character and because she is a woman in Victorian society.

At the time of the premiere of the first film, Millie explained to Bobby Brown that she already knew the story and when she read the books she immediately thought she wanted to play this character. “But I was 11 or 12, the character was 16, so I always knew it was going to be an ambition for the future,” he said in an interview with Dealdline.