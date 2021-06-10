Enlightening 2021: Companies took host of measures to combat covid-19 impact in Expanded Polystyrene Packaging Market

The increasing use of polystyrene packaging in the end use industries like buildings & construction, food & beverage, and automotive sectors is boosting the growth of the expanded polystyrene polymer market. Expanded polystyrene material is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it is a completely recyclable material and leaves minimum impact of the environment. Moreover, the growing need to freeze food items in the food & beverage sector for maintaining the food products’ safety and freshness is anticipated to contribute to the market growth in the coming years

Also, the growing government initiatives and regulations for encouraging people to use recyclable plastics to reduce plastic concentration in the environment is expected to propel the growth of the expanded polystyrene polymer market significantly in the upcoming years. In addition, polystyrene packaging is extensively used in the development of green buildings. All these factors are anticipated to offer lucrative market opportunities for the global expanded polystyrene polymer market in near future.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the global expanded polystyrene polymer industry, such as KANEKA CORPORATION, BASF SE, INEOS, Total, Ravago, Versalis S.p.A., Dow, SABIC, Synthos, StyroChem, and others, are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

In March 2021, An alliance of 18 European firms functioning in the expanded polystyrene (EPS) raw materials, packaging manufacturing, and recycling sector, launched an initiative — Smart Packaging Europe — to create awareness about the economic, environmental, and social benefits of EPS packaging. Smart Packaging Europe intents to prove that EPS plays a vital role in the future European packaging industry and is also a more eco-friendly packaging option for many end use industries.

Such innovative developments by market players are contributing to the growth of the expanded polystyrene polymer industry. As per a report by Research Dive, the expanded polystyrene polymer market is foreseen to garner a significant revenue and reach newer heights from 2019 to 2026.

