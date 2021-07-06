Enlargement: How COVID-19 Impact turn the Cloud Applications Market

Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the global cloud applications market in a positive way and the probable continuation of work from home culture is further expected to enhance the growth of the market even after the pandemic.

In recent years, the global cloud applications market has seen a significant growth because of the demand of cloud computing across small and medium and even government organizations. Because of the safety features of cloud applications, they are gaining huge demand from the companies. With cloud storage, the companies can secure their huge database and safeguard those data from cyber-attack.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, as restrictions in movement were imposed across nations, companies have opted for a new norm — work from home. This has resulted in massive demand of cloud computing. The huge demand led to issues related to inability to meet the demand by the cloud service providers.

Many cloud service providers including Google, Microsoft, and UKCloud have issued statements asserting that they are taking the best possible ways to handle the situation by meeting the need of the customers and decrease the demand. Some of their strategies include allocation of additional resources in the organizations with high demand, continuity plans, and testing system capabilities.

Key Market Players and Strategies

The most significant market players of the global cloud applications market include Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, Google, Workday, Adobe, IBM, Infor, and Sage Group among others.

In January 2021, SAP SE, a German multinational software corporation, made an agreement to acquire Signavio, a leader in the enterprise business process intelligence and process management space.

This acquisition is expected to combine Signavio with the Business Process Intelligence unit of SAP. It will strengthen SAP’s capacity to help companies quickly understand, improve, transform, and manage their business processes at scale.

Key Highlights of the Report

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global cloud applications market is estimated to garner a revenue of $437.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2019 to 2026.

The report is inclusive of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

