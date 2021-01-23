Enjoy this brand new, affordable and unlimited plan at Cdiscount Mobile

Need a new plan that lasts longer? This brand new unlimited tariff on Orange, SFR and Bouygues Télécom has been created for you. In addition, it is very economical as it is available for less than 10 euros.

Cdiscount Mobile monthly plan: excellent price-performance ratio

With a 200GB plan, this offering is a godsend for those who enjoy browsing the internet. You can freely watch your favorite series on Netflix or videos on YouTube.

Do you feel more comfortable with calls and texts? Don’t worry, Cdiscount Mobile’s monthly plan offers unlimited calls, SMS and MMS. With this package you have the opportunity to constantly exchange ideas with loved ones. Plus, you don’t have to think about the number of SMS and MMS you’ve sent or how long your calls are.

Everything is available for the modest sum of € 9.99 per month for the first year and then for € 24.99. To maximize this unlimited mobile plan, you should check out this Realme 6 smartphone which is currently available at a very good price.

3 good reasons to fall for it?

5 GB in EU and DOM Action rate for 1 year No obligation

