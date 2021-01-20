Enjoy the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Wraith Stealth processor at a reduced price

If you’re looking for your components to assemble a new machine, you know that the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Wraith Stealth has just fallen below $ 175 for winter sales right now.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Wraith Stealth: ideal for gaming

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Wraith Stealth is a powerful processor that offers great performance for both gaming and streaming. It is placed in front of some Core i5s from Intel without any problems, although the price is lower, especially in sales periods.

Base frequency: 3.6 GHz Frequency in boost mode: 4.2 GHz Number of cores and threads: 6/12 Socket: AM4 Platform: Zen 2 Cache L2 and L3: 3 MB / 32 MB TDP: 65 W.

You should also know that this boxed model also has a powerful Wraith Stealth cooling system that prevents you from looking for another cooler as it does the job perfectly.

While it was 227 euros it has just increased to 172 euros with a bonus of 17.20 euros that can be used on your next purchases. Otherwise, we also have a pre-order laptop gaming PC with an RTX 3060.

Why are you tempted?

An unbeatable price Power for games Powerful Ventirad

