Enjoy the best of video games with this SteelSeries ARCTIS 7 2019 gaming headset

Do you have a preference for low latency games or do you just want to experience more thrills? This Arctis 7 helmet is specially designed for you. This device is easy on the ears and allows perfect synchronization with a virtual environment. In addition, it is currently available at a reduced price.

ARCTIS 7 SteelSeries: Renew your gaming experience!

Thanks to a connection speed of 2.4G, you can hear powerful and rich sound with the Arctis 7. Rest assured, tone latency is both extremely low and glitch free. Thanks to the impressive sound of the S1 speakers, you won’t miss a single detail. This technology significantly reduces distortion. The integrated battery lasts up to 24 hours for autonomy. So you can play for a whole day without a break. In addition, the bidirectional microphone offers optimal sensitivity to wind and contact noise.

This wireless headset that envelops the ears guarantees both freedom of movement and ease of use. In addition, it is equipped with AirWeave fabric ear cushions and a headband from the world of extreme sports. The Arctis 7 features lossless DTS 2.4 GHz technology and delivers X v2.0 surround sound. Some product testers named it “best wireless gaming headset of the year”. Note that custom audio settings are compatible with SteelSeries Engine 3 software.

The 2019 Steelseries ARCTIS 7 BLACK gaming headset is currently available from Boulanger for € 149.99, down from € 179.99 you’d normally need. Note that the item comes with a two-year guarantee. If you want to use it with a computer then the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ADA05 Laptop PC should be the one for you. It is now at € 499.99. So don’t hesitate!

