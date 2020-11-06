Enjoy maximum comfort with this Corsair T1 Race gaming chair, 2020 model

You have a good machine to play with, a great screen, a responsive mouse, and a fantastic keyboard. All you have to do is decide on a gaming chair and the Corsair T1 Race, 2020 model, is currently available for a good price. .

Corsair T1 Race: The latest model for 2020 for maximum comfort

Corsair designed the T1 Race Chair with racing inspiration to provide players with the best possible support. It has a steel frame with a seat and back made of high density foam. With this design, you can be sure that the seat and back will not be distorted after 6 months.

The 3D armrests are adjustable using a 4-dimensional system. The backrest reclines too, but you can easily lock it into place. Of course, you can move your chair easily thanks to the nylon swivel castors.

Count € 348 in the brand’s official store, but it’s € 219 right now after benefiting from an initial drop in price. And for maximum performance there is a Western Digital Blue M.2 NVMe SSD.

Why fall for this gaming chair?

Model 2020ComfortableRobust

