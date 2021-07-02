Enhanced Vision System Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Honeywell International, United Technologies, L-3 Communications Holdings

The latest study released on the Global Enhanced Vision System Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Enhanced Vision System market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about Enhanced Vision System:

The enhanced vision system is termed as a stand-alone thermal imaging camera which sees infrared energy emitting, or radiating, from the objects and forms a real-time video image which is then displayed on an MFD or also on a dedicated video display screen. The primary benefits of the systems are to improve the situational awareness. During the night, an EVS eliminates visual effects of the darkness, turning it into a day on the display, which enables the pilot to see and avoid the clouds at night. While during the day, the system enables a pilot to see through the smoke, smog, and haze. At present, in the developed countries, the industry of the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) is normally at a more advanced level. There are some factors which are driving the market of enhanced vision systems they are Aircraft safety, reliable operations at low visibility and situational awareness. Whereas, investment of high amount and lengthy process of clearance for upgradation of components act as a major restraint for the market of enhanced vision systems

Market Trends:

Advancements in Existing Technologies

Market Drivers:

Improved Safety and Situational Awareness

Reliable Operations at Poor Visibility

Inadequate Infrastructure in Smaller Airports

Market Opportunities:

Retrofit and Aftermarket

Standard Fit for Business Jets and Operational Efficiency for Aircraft

The Global Enhanced Vision System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Stand-alone EVS, Combined Vision Systems (EVS+SVS)), Application (Military Aircraft, Business Jet Aircraft, Other Civil Aircraft), Platform (Fixed, Rotary), Technology (Infrared, Synthetic Vision Systems, GPS, Millimeter Wave Radar), Component (Sensors, Processing Units, Control Electronics, Camera, Display)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Enhanced Vision System Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Enhanced Vision System Market

Chapter 3 – Enhanced Vision System Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Enhanced Vision System Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Enhanced Vision System Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Enhanced Vision System Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Enhanced Vision System Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

