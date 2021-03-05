Enhanced Oil Recovery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and the latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market is currently witnessing robust growth. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR), also known as tertiary recovery, refers to the process through which otherwise immobile residual oil is mobilized either physically, chemically or thermally. As primary and secondary oil recovery methods can leave up to 75% of the oil in the reservoir, oil extracting companies have started relying on EOR or tertiary oil recovery methods. Enhanced Oil Recovery market industry is poised to raise USD 94.6 billion by 2026. Enhanced Oil Recovery market is valued USD 55.9 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow USD 94.6 billion with the compounded annual growth of 6.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Over the past few years, the rapid depletion of fossil fuels has contributed to the increasing application of EOR technologies in the oil and gas industry. The rising demand for oil has further added to the growing demand for EOR worldwide. In addition, several governments around the world are taking initiatives for utilizing advanced technologies for oil extraction to achieve higher profits from existing oil and gas fields. For example, countries like China and India are offering financial incentives to attract multinational companies to invest in the enhanced oil recovery market.

The regional analysis of Enhanced Oil Recovery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of terrestrial laser scanning technologies being increasingly used by the prominent surveying companies for land surveys across the region. North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors such as favorable government infrastructure policy and growth in the service sector in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Thermal-Enhanced Oil Recovery

Gas-Enhanced Oil Recovery

Chemical-Enhanced Oil Recovery

Other Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques

By Solution:

Onshore

Offshore

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Technology

Chapter 6. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Application

Chapter 7. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Basf Se

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Technology Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Halliburton Corporation

8.3.3. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

8.3.4. Schlumberger Ltd.

8.3.5. Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation

8.3.6. Fmc Technologies Inc

8.3.7. NALCO Company

8.3.8. Praxair Technology, Inc.

8.3.9. Secure Energy Services Inc.

Continued…

