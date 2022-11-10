Engulfing Lightning, Staff of Homa, and other 5-star rerun roadmap

Weapon banner leaks at present exist as much as Genshin Impression 3.4. Thus, Vacationers have a superb quantity of content material to look ahead to within the upcoming Model Updates. These weapon banner leaks coincide with the character banner leaks, so there will likely be some overlap between the 2 matters on this rumor roundup.

Only for reference’s sake, the anticipated banner dates are:

1st half of three.3: December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022 2nd half of three.3: Round December 28, 2022

Round December 28, 2022 1st half of three.4: Round January 18, 2023

Round January 18, 2023 2nd half of three.4: Round February 8, 2023

HoYoverse has solely revealed that Genshin Impression 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022. The remainder of the dates are primarily based on previous priority, the place banners are likely to final roughly 21 days, and updates often exist for round 42 days.

All identified Genshin Impression 3.3 and three.4 weapon banner leaks

As per Uncle Lu, this newest leak makes the next timeline: 3.3 First Half:

– Wanderer (5✰) Launch + Itto Rerun; Faruzan (4✰) Launch

– Tullaytullah’s Remembrance (Wanderer’s Signature) + Redhorn Stonethresher 3.3 Second Half:

– Raiden Rerun + ?

Here is a summary of all the known character banners in Genshin Impact 3.3 and 3.4:

1st half of 3.3: Wanderer & Itto

Wanderer & Itto 2nd half of 3.3: Raiden Shogun & Ayato

Raiden Shogun & Ayato Sometime in 3.4: Alhaitham & Hu Tao

Likewise, here is a summary of the known weapon banners for those same updates:

1st half of 3.3: Tullaytullah’s Remembrance & Redhorn Stonethresher

Tullaytullah’s Remembrance & Redhorn Stonethresher 2nd half of 3.3: Engulfing Lightning & Haran Geppaku Futsu

Engulfing Lightning & Haran Geppaku Futsu Sometime in 3.4: Staff of Homa

As far as weapon reruns go, the previous bullet points are the most credible list of weapons that Travelers currently have access to. It is worth mentioning that the 3.4 banner order is presently unknown, so it’s too early to tell if Hu Tao and her weapon will be in the first or second half of that update.

Some parts of the previous banner leaks were already known, but the revelation of Ayato and Hu Tao’s involvement is a recent development from November 9, 2022. Uncle Lu leaked that the two characters would be in Versions 3.3 and 3.4, respectively.

These recent leaks also confirm the long-standing rumor that Raiden Shogun will likely be summonable in Genshin Impression 3.3. All of those particulars are vital since featured 5-star weapons on Epitome Invocation are likely to correlate with their respective characters.

For instance:

Wanderer: Tullaytullah’s Remembrance

Tullaytullah’s Remembrance Itto: Redhorn Stonethresher

Redhorn Stonethresher Raiden Shogun: Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning Ayato: Harran Geppaku Futsu

Harran Geppaku Futsu Hu Tao: Workers of Homa

Coincidentally, all of those leaked banners level to every character being in the identical banner part as their signature weapon. HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed the aforementioned banner leak particulars, so some elements of it are nonetheless topic to alter.

That is it for the present rumor roundup relating to weapon banner leaks in Genshin Impression’s upcoming Model Updates.

