England almost without corona rules | free press

London (dpa) – Despite the drastically increasing number of corona cases, people in England have had considerably more freedom again.

Thousands of partygoers welcomed the so-called “Friday Day”, according to British media reports, overnight at the country’s clubs, which have been allowed to open for more than a year. The government has lifted almost all mandatory corona measures and calls on people to take responsibility. Keeping distance and wearing a mask are private matters in many ways.

According to BBC reporters, a mixed picture emerged at the country’s train stations in the morning: while many took advantage of their newfound freedom and traveled without masks, quite a few travelers opted for the protective measure voluntarily. Anyone traveling in London should continue to do so anyway: Mayor Sadiq Khan announced an extension of the mask requirement for the trains and buses of the Transport for London network, which also includes London’s famous “Tube”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who makes the rules for most of the British country, is counting on the success of the advanced vaccination campaign and the people’s own responsibility.

More than 50,000 new infections every day

88 per cent of adults in the UK have now had their first vaccination. Nearly 68 percent have already been vaccinated twice. But experts warn that despite high vaccination coverage, the situation could spiral out of control. More than 50,000 cases are already registered every day – almost as many as at the height of the second wave around the turn of the year.

But experts doubt the protection offered by the vaccines will be enough to withstand a major wave of infections. According to epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, it is “almost inevitable” that the number of new infections per day will soon exceed 100,000. “The real question is whether it will be twice as much, or even more,” Ferguson told the BBC on Sunday. In the worst-case scenario, if hospital admissions reach 2,000 or 3,000 a day, steps would have to be taken to bring the pandemic back under control, he warned.

“Please, please, be careful”

Johnson really wants to prevent that. He had always described his country’s path out of lockdown as “cautious but irreversible”. “Please, please, be careful,” he begged the British. Whether he can still convince with this seems doubtful. He himself is spending “Friday Day” – like Finance Minister Rishi Sunak – in quarantine after both were identified as having close contacts with Health Minister Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Corona. The politicians sparked outrage when she briefly considered self-isolating and instead taking part in a pilot project where fully vaccinated people would be tested daily rather than quarantined.

The easing only applies to the largest British part of the country, England, which does not have its own government. The regional governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own health policies.