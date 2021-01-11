England accelerates vaccination | Free press

Britain is suffering extremely from the corona pandemic and now has more than 80,000 virus deaths. Experts assume that the third lockdown needs to be tightened up significantly.

London (dpa) – In the fight against escalating corona cases, the British government wants to increase vaccination rates.

Seven major vaccination centers opened in England on Monday, with more to follow during the week, the NHS national health service announced.

In mid-February, the 13 million most vulnerable citizens in England would have received a vaccination.

Because the number of cases has not yet fallen despite the current hard lockdown, government circles are talking about tightening the rules. Reports say the mask requirement could be expanded or daycare centers could be closed. In addition, the police must take action against rule violators.

Chris Whitty, medical adviser to the UK government, said in an interview with the BBC that the next few weeks would be the “worst weeks” of the pandemic. Hospitals – especially in London – are reaching their limits, ambulances sometimes have to wait for hours before patients can get a bed.

Great Britain had more than 600 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants last week. The number of deaths over the weekend was over 80,000 – and that’s just those who tested positive for the virus in the four weeks before dying.

