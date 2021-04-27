Engineering Software Market TMR Research Report Reveals Massive Growth Opportunities In The Industry 2020-2030

Software Robots Hold Automation Potentials Post COVID-19 Crisis

Since the coronavirus disease has become a global pandemic, every industry is scrambling to determine how best to support their employees and customers. This has led to the emergence of software robots that are taking over mundane and tedious tasks by freeing up healthcare workers to spend more time on essential patient care activities. Such trends are benefitting companies in the engineering software market.

Software robots are anticipated to gain prominence in the post COVID-19 pandemic. UiPath – a leading robotic process automation vendor, is gaining recognition for offering its Epic EMR software that deployed automated COVID-19 test labelling for Cleveland Clinic, U.S. Such software robots are accelerating COVID-19 testing and eliminating costly manual errors. This is expected to drive the engineering software market during the forecast period.

Confusion Between Software Leads to Additional Costs, Hinders Workflow

The engineering software market is predicted to advance at a robust CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. However, many clients are unable to spot the differences in software solutions such as for visual technology and modelling software. Clients tend to confuse modelling software with photogrammetry in order to obtain a photo-realistic tour to document a facility, which may lead to additional costs and hinder the workflow. Hence, software companies should educate end users about the utility of every software so that the buyer makes an informed decision.

Modelling software are becoming more sophisticated to simplify the output and translation of information. This transforms a complex data set into a digestible diagnostic.

Design Automation Software Translate Engineering Knowledge into Design Process

The engineering software market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 142.4 Bn by 2030. This is evident since CAD (Computer Aided Design) customization and design automation software are gaining increased popularity. CAD customization is being highly publicized for automation of monotonous tasks within CAD. On the other hand, design automation software are allowing users to translate engineering knowledge to be input into a system and apply it in real-time during the development of a product.

Companies in the engineering software market are increasing the availability of design automation software, since engineers can record theories and concepts, and demonstrate how and when they are applicable in the software. This helps to automate the engineering knowledge into a design process.

Open Source 3D Modelling Software Enable Collaboration from Developers, Artists, Designers

Virtual reality, real-time rendering, and cloud computing are transforming 3D modelling software. Blender, MakeHuman, and Autodesk Maya are gaining increased popularity under the umbrella of 3D modelling software. Companies in the engineering software market are offering open source 3D modeling software that are available for free, so that anyone can contribute to its code in order to make it better.

Integrated Portfolio of Software, Services Helps Gain Insights in Digitalized Environments

Digitalization of processes is bringing about a significant change in the engineering software market. The Siemens Digital Industries Software is gaining popularity for offering flexible and scalable applications for new workflows. Open source engineering software have become a recurring trend in the market landscape, compounded with the availability for cloud-connected products or tools that support digitalization.

Engineering Software Market: Overview

According to a latest research report on the global engineering software market published by Transparency Market Research, for the historical period 2018 – 2019 and the forecast period 2020 – 2030 , growing digitalization across industry verticals such as healthcare, automotive, entertainment, IT & telecom, and geology is expected to increase the demand for engineering software during the forecast period

– and the forecast period – , growing digitalization across industry verticals such as healthcare, automotive, entertainment, IT & telecom, and geology is expected to increase the demand for engineering software during the forecast period Rising Internet penetration in developed economies is a factor fueling the growth of the engineering software market. For instance, The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates the number of Internet users at approximately 4,131 million in 2019, up from 2,478 million in 2012. In addition, as of December 2019, China had the most Internet users (854 million), followed by India (560 million). In the same time period, developed countries such as the United States had approximately 313.32 million Internet users. From these statistics, it can be concluded that the growing number of Internet users is projected to drive the growth of the engineering software market in the near future.

Expansion of Construction Sector: Key Driver of Engineering Software Market

The expansion of the construction sector is one of the prominent factors fueling the demand for engineering software. Construction is regarded as one of the most important contributors to a country’s socioeconomic growth. Ethiopia, India, China, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Tanzania, and Myanmar, among developing economies, are experiencing rapid growth of the construction industry. This has resulted in building of new homes and other commercial structures. Make in India reported that in India, the construction sector was valued at US$ 183.5 Bn in 2018, which increased to US$ 192 Bn in 2019. Therefore, increase in building construction in developing economies fuels the demand for engineering software.

Cloud Engineering Software to Witness Rapid Adoption