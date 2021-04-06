Engineering Services Market 2021 Business Outlook – Kiewit Corporation, WSP Global Inc, STRABAG SE, NV5 Global, Barton Malow

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Engineering Services market in its latest report titled, “Engineering Services Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Engineering Services market has been expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Engineering Services Market: AECOM Engineering company, Bechtel Corporation, Kiewit Corporation, WSP Global Inc, STRABAG SE, NV5 Global, Barton Malow, Gilbane Building Company, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Balfour Beatty US, Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC, New York Engineers, Trylon Engineering Pty Ltd, and Others.

Industry News:

– October 2019 – Balfour Beatty partnered with North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to improve traffic on a 5.1-mile stretch of U.S. 70 in James City in Craven County. The project is designed to improve access to local community services and enhance economic development in the area. The work is expected to be completed in 2023.

– October 2019 – AECOM announced that they had secured a multi-million-pound contract with Heathrow Airport as lead designer for its Future Terminal 2 (T2) Programme. Under this 8-year contract, AECOM would design and deliver project management services for a new baggage handling system and infrastructure to support the expected growth in passenger numbers at T2. This project is expected to result in providing timely and efficient baggage handling, by enhancing the passenger experience and expanding capacity for future transactions

Key Market Trends:

Civil Engineering Services is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Rising demand for environment-friendly buildings coupled with government initiatives to revamp the country’s depleted infrastructure and increasing public and private sector investments in residential, commercial, healthcare, and educational infrastructure construction projects globally are providing civil engineering market to expand exponentially.

– For instance, in February 2018, White House released “Legislative Outline for Rebuilding Infrastructure in America,” which aims to increase investment in US infrastructure and accelerate the delivery of significant projects. The White House would provide USD 200 billion to spur a projected USD 1.5 trillion in new infrastructure investment in the next ten years.

– Moreover, another factor driving the market share is the rising prominence of robots in the construction industry for taking up monotonous tasks that enhance worker safety, which helps in increasing the overall productivity, thus boosts the industry share.

– For example, a Canadian based Novarc Technologies robotics company demonstrated its Spool Welding Robot (SWR). This robot would help in pipe welding applications that would solve the industrial automation problems. These robots would lower the cost of welding, thereby would have a positive outlook on the market.

– Further, in the future, it is expected that engineering firms would augment their portfolios with digital and connected technology assets to capture a larger share of this market.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

–The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This Engineering Services Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Finally, the Engineering Services Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Engineering Services Industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

