Engineering Plastics Market Segmented by Application, and Geography-Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2026|Global Competitors- BASF SE, Ashland, Arkema, Covestro AG, A. Schulman, Inc., AdvanSix, Asahi Kasei Corporation

Engineering plastics market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Engineering plastics market report analyses the growth, due to accelerating demand for high speed vessels.

Major Market Players Covered in The Engineering Plastics Market Are:

The major players covered in the engineering plastics market report are BASF SE, Ashland, Arkema, Covestro AG, A. Schulman, Inc., AdvanSix, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Celanese Corporation, LANXESS, Chi Mei Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Daicel Corporation., 3M, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation, INEOS, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Röchling Group, DSM, SABIC, Solvay, Trinseo, TEIJIN LIMITED, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately

Global Engineering Plastics Market Scope and Segments

Engineering plastics market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the engineering plastics market is segmented into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyamide, polycarbonates and others. Polyamide is sub segmented into nylon: under the hood applications.

On the basis of end-user, the engineering plastics market is segmented into automotive & transportation, consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, industrial & machinery packaging and other. Automotive & transportation is sub-segmented into interior and under the hood applications. Consumer appliances is sub-segmented into air-conditioner and music players. Electrical & electronics is sub-segmented into semiconductor and sockets & switches. Industrial & machinery is sub-segmented into power tools. Other is sub segmented into medical applications and construction.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Engineering Plastics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Engineering Plastics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Engineering Plastics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Engineering Plastics

Chapter 4: Presenting Engineering Plastics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Engineering Plastics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

