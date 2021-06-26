Engineering Insurance Market is Going to Boom With Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance

The latest study released on the Global Engineering Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Engineering Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Brief Overview of Engineering Insurance:

Engineering insurance is meant to safeguard against unpredictable losses that may occurred during the construction activities of buildings and infrastructure as well as during plantâ€™s operation. Though, it represents only 3-4 % of total commercial insurance market but it has annual premiums of over USD 20 billion, and helps businesses in undertaking large construction projects which may be precarious otherwise. Currently, global engineering insurance market is witnessing surge owing to developments in commercial premium rates. United States witnessed rise in cost of insurance on construction related risk of late, and other countries including emerging ones are expected to witness the similar result during forecast duration, which in turn offer lucrative opportunity for engineering insurance providers to cash on.

Engineering insurance is witnessing significant changes in recent past. Since early 2000, London has been the hub for engineering insurance especially for high value projects. However, recently, various other destination such as Singapore, Miami and Dubai have emerged. Additionally, various engineering projects have adopted cutting-edge technologies which has given the birth of new risks such as cyber risk. Emergence of new risks demands a radical change in the way engineering insurance are offered today, preferably changing the current business model of engineering insurance would be viable and far-fetched solution.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Cardinal Health (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Prudential Financial (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), MetLife (United States), Allstate (United States), Aegon (India), New York Life Insurance (United States), Meiji Life Insurance (Japan), Aetna (United States), CNP Assurances (France), PingAn (China)

Market Opportunity:

Emergence of New Technologies in Engineering Practices Resulting in Rise in Number of Risks

Need for Robust Collaboration Between Insured and Insurers to Streamline Engineering Insurance Services

Growing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources Amid Incre

Market Challenges:

Complex Nature of Engineering Insurance Practices Owing to Involvement of Multiple Parties

Maintaining Underwriting Discipline Amid Increasing Competition in Engineering Insurance Market

Market Drivers:

Increasing Need to Absorb Unforeseen Losses During Construction and Operation of Plants

Growing Construction and Operational Activities in Asia Pacific and Middle East Supported by Chinaâ€™s Belt & Road Initiative

Increasing Risk Exposures in Engineerin

Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Tailor-made Engineering Insurance

Increasing Share by Project Related Policies in Engineering Insurance Market

Utilization of Non-damaged Parametric Products to Cover New Risks in Engineering Insurance

The Global Engineering Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Project Insurance (Erection All Risks Insurance, Contractors All Risks Insurance, Contractorâ€™s Plant and Machinery Insurance), Operational Machineries Insurance (Machinery Breakdown Insurance, Boiler And Pressure Plant Insurance, Electronic Equipment Insurance, Civil Engineering Completed Risks Insurance and Deterioration Of Stocks Insurance), Business Interruption Insurance), Application (Production and Processing Enterprises, Oil and Gas, Power and Utilities, Heavy Industries, Transportation Systems, Heavy Civil Engineering Projects, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Engineering Insurance Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Engineering Insurance Market

Chapter 3 – Engineering Insurance Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Engineering Insurance Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Engineering Insurance Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Engineering Insurance Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Engineering Insurance Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

