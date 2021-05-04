Engineering Information Management (EIM) Systems Market Is Expected To Grow Tremendously By 2026

Engineering Information Management (EIM) Systems Market

Effective engineering information management (EIM) is the key to efficient operations. Engineering information management improves productivity, reduces risk, and minimizes downtime. EIM system is a highly cost-effective profitability enhancement and risk mitigation tool, from pre feed to delivery and throughout the entire cycle of an operation. These systems deal with considerable volume of data, as they have to perform various management activities such as, management of records, data, reports and others. EIM systems play a vital role in assisting companies to control, manage, secure, and track their engineering assets. Process intensive industries, such as mining, chemicals, and energy, have been engaged by engineering information management systems. Development in the engineering information management (EIM) systems market comes from implementation of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for digital transformation and industries transitioning to an entire computer-aided strategy for workflows.

Major Key Players of the Engineering Information Management (EIM) Systems Market are:

Autodesk, Inc., Aveva Group plc, Bentley Systems Incorporated, BlueCielo an Accruent Company, Cadac Group, Everteam, HEXAGON, OpenText Corp., Opidis Idox plc., SAP SE, and Synergis Technologies LLC. These companies offer various engineering information management solutions such as telecom expense management, enterprise Content Management (ECM), Digital Process Automatione, Customer Experience Management (CEM), B2B Integration and EDI, Discovery, for different industries.

EIM systems drive operational efficiencies, improve cross team relationship, reduce wastage, and save costs. Real-time data and information management also drives the market, as it involves process-centric business approach. The boost in engineering information management systems revenue is observed due to quick executive decision formulation and enhanced regulation and governance. EIM systems helps organizations improve productivity, reduce effort replication and downtime, which leads to cost reduction.

This, in turn, boosts adoption of the systems EIM systems also provide back-up and archival support for the data they are dealing with. Moreover, prompt disaster recovery is also offered, which enhances business continuity, leading to the expansion of the market. Intelligent and reliable collection of information makes the process easier, which is a key factor driving the EIM systems market. Furthermore, companies such as AVEVA Group plc provide intelligent systems for EIM, thereby fuelling the market. Test request management, test system configuration management, engineering data analysis, data traceability and management, statistical process control along with asset and resource management are provided by EIM systems, thus reducing expenditure on manpower in industries.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Engineering Information Management (EIM) Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Engineering Information Management (EIM) Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Engineering Information Management (EIM) Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Engineering Information Management (EIM) Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Engineering Information Management (EIM) Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

