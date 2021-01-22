Engineered Wood Market Expected to Hit at $400,450.9 Million, by 2027

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Engineered Wood, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Engineered Wood Market.

The engineered wood market was valued at $284,761.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $400,450.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Engineered Wood market.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

The major players profiled in the engineered wood market include Boise Cascade Company, Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP), Norbord Inc., Patrick Industries, Inc., Raute Group, Shenzhen Risewell Industry Co., Ltd, Universal Forest Products, Inc. and Weyerhaeuser Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging engineered wood market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth engineered wood market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

• The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o I-Beams

o Plywood

o Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

o Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber)

o Oriented Strand Boards (OSB)

o Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)

o Others

By Application

o Construction

o Furniture

o Flooring

o Packaging

o Others

By End-User

o Residential

o Commercial & Industrial

By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The report clearly shows that the Engineered Wood industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

