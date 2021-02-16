Engineered Wood Market by Type, Application, Forecast, 2020–2027 | Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Engineered Wood Market by Product, Industry, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the engineered wood market size accounted for $284,761.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $400,450.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1777

In 2019, the furniture segment dominated the engineered wood market, followed by the construction segment. The engineered wood market includes revenue generated by products used in several industries such as construction, furniture, and packaging. Engineered wood is also called mass timber or man-made wood or manufactured boards.

Engineered wood products are made by joining veneers, particles, fibers, and strands of wood with adhesives to form a man-made composite material. They include a variety of products ranging from plywood to roof trusses. It is also called composite wood.

The engineered wood market is mainly driven by increase in substitution of engineered wood for building materials. As engineered wood is cost effective and eco-friendly alternative to other wood and cement products. Moreover, use of engineered wood over emission-intensive materials, such as concrete, steel, or aluminum is expected to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, adhesives/resins used in engineered wood are environmentally stable and do not produce greenhouse gases. This has led to increase in use of engineered wood among builders and architects. In addition, rise in renovation and remodeling of older homes in developed countries of North America and Europe has led to rise in use of engineered wood.

Moreover, housing projects carried out under governmental schemes are also responsible to drive the engineered wood market. However, cheaper material such as plastic laminates and foils, re-sanded and re-used engineered wood products and panels act as restraint for the market.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1777

Moreover, during the outbreak of COVID-19, construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries were majorly affected. Construction activities were also stopped or restricted to a huge extent. Manufacturing and transportation activities, along with their supply chains hamper on a global level. This had led to decline in construction activities, which directly hampers the engineered wood market.

However, gradually all industries are coming back on track with its regular manufacturing and services. This is expected to aid in reviving losses that occurred to the market, owing to COVID-19. Moreover, urbanization of developing countries in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which helps boost the engineered wood market during the forecast period.

Key Segments

The engineered wood market is segmented into type, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into I-Beams, plywood, laminated veneer lumber (LVL), glulam (glued laminated timber), oriented strand boards (OSB), cross-laminated timber (CLT), and others.

Depending on application, it is classified into construction, furniture, flooring, packaging and others.

By end user, it is segregated into residential and commercial & industrial. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the engineered wood market include Boise Cascade Company, Celulosa Arauco Y Constitucion SA, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP), Norbord Inc., Patrick Industries, Inc., Raute Group, Shenzhen Risewell Industry Co., Ltd, Universal Forest Products, Inc. and Weyerhaeuser Company.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1777

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging engineered wood market trends and dynamics.

In-depth engineered wood market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research