Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airways flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned cease in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine issues.

Mark Grant, a communications operator on the Lincoln Airport, mentioned 326 passengers and crew members have been aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare Worldwide Airport.

After the airplane misplaced using one among its engines about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) west of Lincoln, the pilot circled. Grant mentioned the pilot landed the airplane safely on the Lincoln Airport at 11:41 a.m.

United Airways described what occurred in a information launch as a “technical subject” and mentioned one other airplane was despatched to Lincoln to choose up the passengers of Flight 1888 so they may end their journey.

