Engine Oil Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufactures – Royal Dutch Shell, BP PLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total SA

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Engine Oil market in its latest report titled, “Engine Oil Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global engine oil market is expected to register a CAGR of below 2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Engine Oil Market: Royal Dutch Shell, BP PLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total SA, and China Petrochemical Corp. (SINOPEC Group), and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Other Transportation Segment Dominated the Market

– Engine oils are widely used to lubricate internal combustion engines and are composed of 75-90% base oils and 10-25% additives.

– They are typically used for applications, such as wear reduction, corrosion protection, and smooth operation of the engine internals. They function by creating a thin film between the moving parts, for enhancing heat transfer and reducing tension during the contact of parts.

– High-mileage engine oils are in demand, owing to properties that help in oil leak prevention and reduction in oil-burn offs. Most light and heavy vehicle diesel and gasoline engines use 10W40 and 15W40 viscosity grade oils, globally.

– Technological advancements are imposing a threat to the growth of engine oils, owing to the increased engine oil change intervals.

– The increasing production and sales of light-duty vehicles is estimated to have a direct impact on engine oil consumption, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for engine oil during the forecast period.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

