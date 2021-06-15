Energy Storage Systems Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2022 Coupled with the increasing usage of renewable resources, the growing interest towards adoption of electric vehicles will also fuel the growth of energy storage systems.

Energy storage systems market was valued at $172,236 million in 2015, is expected to garner $264,953 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2016 – 2022.It is anticipated that pumped hydro storage technology segment would generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific led the global market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

The increasing production of renewable energy by major economies across the world is driving the market for energy storage systems. Coupled with the increasing usage of renewable resources, the growing interest towards adoption of electric vehicles will also fuel the growth of energy storage systems. Inspite of increasing need for energy storage systems elements such as high capital investment and environmental concerns pose as a constraint to the market. High cost is another hurdle for the energy storage systems market owing to price sensitive nature of the buyers.

In the year 2015, grid storage was the largest end-user, with major share of world energy storage systems market, followed by transportation. Although there is a keen focus of major economies such as China, United Kingdom, France, Holland, Spain, Germany, Japan, U. S. on increased production of electric vehicles with an objective to save to high cost incurred due to fuel consumption.

In 2015, Europe and North America collectively accounted for nearly three-fifth of the worldwide demand for energy storage systems and are expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased focus of these economies on the production of renewable energy.

The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the world energy storage systems market such as

LG Chem.

ABB Ltd.

AES Energy Storage, LLC

Beacon Power, LLC

BYD Company Limited

Convergent Energy

Power Inc.,

Greensmith Energy Management Systems

Eos Energy Storage

Seeo Inc.,

S&C Electric Company.

These players occupy a major share in the world energy storage systems market followed by other tier 2 and tier 3 players worldwide.

Research objectives:-