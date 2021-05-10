Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2028

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Introduction

Energy recovery ventilation (ERV) is the energy recovery process of exchanging the energy where the ventilation unit is enclosed generally in exhausted building/space air and utilizing it to treat or precondition the entering outdoor ventilation air in commercial and residential HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) systems. Energy recovery ventilators are used in a wide array of areas, such as industries, homes, and offices. The benefit of using energy recovery ventilation is that it meets the requirement of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) ventilation and energy standards, thereby, improving the indoor air quality and reducing the total HVAC equipment capacity.

Scope:

The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market for the forecast period 2018-2028 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers. Energy Recovery Ventilator manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the global industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

In-depth analysis regarding the energy saving properties, usage benefits, and long-term maintenance is detailed in this report. The comprehensive study offers insights on various market drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the future of the market, serving as a platform for future study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, trade magazines and journals related to the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global energy recovery ventilator market are

ABB Ltd

Nortek Air Solutions

FUJITSU General

Daikin

Greenheck Fan

General Electric Company

LG Electronics

Munters

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Controls

Carrier Corporation

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global energy recovery ventilator (ERV) market can be segmented into:

Run around coil

Heat pipe

Rotary enthalpy wheel

Fixed plate

Thermosiphon

Twin tower

On the basis of application, the global energy recovery ventilator (ERV) market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Research Methodology

Fact.MR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of Fact.MR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,

Primary research

Secondary research

Trade research

Focused interviews

Social media analysis

