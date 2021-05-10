Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2028
Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Introduction
Energy recovery ventilation (ERV) is the energy recovery process of exchanging the energy where the ventilation unit is enclosed generally in exhausted building/space air and utilizing it to treat or precondition the entering outdoor ventilation air in commercial and residential HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) systems. Energy recovery ventilators are used in a wide array of areas, such as industries, homes, and offices. The benefit of using energy recovery ventilation is that it meets the requirement of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) ventilation and energy standards, thereby, improving the indoor air quality and reducing the total HVAC equipment capacity.
Scope:
The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market for the forecast period 2018-2028 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers. Energy Recovery Ventilator manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the global industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.
In-depth analysis regarding the energy saving properties, usage benefits, and long-term maintenance is detailed in this report. The comprehensive study offers insights on various market drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the future of the market, serving as a platform for future study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, trade magazines and journals related to the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market
Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global energy recovery ventilator market are
- ABB Ltd
- Nortek Air Solutions
- FUJITSU General
- Daikin
- Greenheck Fan
- General Electric Company
- LG Electronics
- Munters
- Panasonic Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Johnson Controls
- Carrier Corporation
Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market: Segmentation
On the basis of type, the global energy recovery ventilator (ERV) market can be segmented into:
- Run around coil
- Heat pipe
- Rotary enthalpy wheel
- Fixed plate
- Thermosiphon
- Twin tower
On the basis of application, the global energy recovery ventilator (ERV) market can be segmented into:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Institutional
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Research Methodology
Fact.MR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of Fact.MR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,
- Primary research
- Secondary research
- Trade research
- Focused interviews
- Social media analysis
