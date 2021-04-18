Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2020 Trends, Research ,Forecast and Top Companies

“

Energy Recovery Ventilation SystemEnergy recovery ventilator (ERV) is a type of mechanical equipment that features a heat exchanger combined with a ventilation system for providing controlled ventilation into a building. An energy recovery ventilator with humidity regulation incorporates a method to remove excess humidity or add humidity to the ventilating air that is being brought into a house. This report focus on wall-mount, ceiling-mount and cabinet mount type products.

The global energy recovery ventilator market is growing due to increasing demand for energy recovery ventilators from end use industry segments of commercial and residential sectors. Ventilation is an important part in the HVAC systems. Incorrect ventilation system attracts pollutants such as virus, chemicals, ducts, and allows molds to grow rapidly. The use of advanced heating and energy recovery ventilation technology has allowed these systems to provide various benefits and help end-users in choosing from a wide range of high efficiency energy recovery ventilators (ERVs).

Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls and Daikin Industries capture the top three revenue share spots in the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market in 2016. Carrier dominated with 13.491% production value share, followed by Johnson Controls with 9.569% production value share and Daikin Industries with 8.345% production value share.

In the next five years, the global Consumption Revenue of Energy Recovery Ventilation System will show upward tendency further. The rising demand for fresh air and the need to reduce pollutants are the driving factors for the global energy recovery ventilator market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for energy housing projects and increase in construction activities is expected to drive the growth of the global energy recover ventilator market, during the forecast period (2016 – 2022).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Energy Recovery Ventilation System brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The Energy Recovery Ventilation System Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Energy Recovery Ventilation System was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Energy Recovery Ventilation System Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Energy Recovery Ventilation System market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Energy Recovery Ventilation System generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, Trane, Nortek, Lennox International, Mitsubishi Electric, Greenheck, FUJITSU, Zehnder, LG Electronics, Renewaire, Ostberg,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Wall-Mount, Ceiling-Mount, Cabinet-Mount,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Residential, Commercial, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Energy Recovery Ventilation System, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Energy Recovery Ventilation System market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Energy Recovery Ventilation System from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wall-Mount

1.2.3 Ceiling-Mount

1.2.4 Cabinet-Mount

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production

2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Carrier (United Technologies)

12.1.1 Carrier (United Technologies) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Carrier (United Technologies) Overview

12.1.3 Carrier (United Technologies) Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Carrier (United Technologies) Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.1.5 Carrier (United Technologies) Related Developments

12.2 Johnson Controls

12.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.2.2 Johnson Controls Overview

12.2.3 Johnson Controls Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Johnson Controls Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.2.5 Johnson Controls Related Developments

12.3 Daikin Industries

12.3.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Daikin Industries Overview

12.3.3 Daikin Industries Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Daikin Industries Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.3.5 Daikin Industries Related Developments

12.4 Trane

12.4.1 Trane Corporation Information

12.4.2 Trane Overview

12.4.3 Trane Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Trane Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.4.5 Trane Related Developments

12.5 Nortek

12.5.1 Nortek Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nortek Overview

12.5.3 Nortek Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nortek Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.5.5 Nortek Related Developments

12.6 Lennox International

12.6.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lennox International Overview

12.6.3 Lennox International Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lennox International Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.6.5 Lennox International Related Developments

12.7 Mitsubishi Electric

12.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

12.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments

12.8 Greenheck

12.8.1 Greenheck Corporation Information

12.8.2 Greenheck Overview

12.8.3 Greenheck Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Greenheck Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.8.5 Greenheck Related Developments

12.9 FUJITSU

12.9.1 FUJITSU Corporation Information

12.9.2 FUJITSU Overview

12.9.3 FUJITSU Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 FUJITSU Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.9.5 FUJITSU Related Developments

12.10 Zehnder

12.10.1 Zehnder Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zehnder Overview

12.10.3 Zehnder Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zehnder Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.10.5 Zehnder Related Developments

12.11 LG Electronics

12.11.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

12.11.2 LG Electronics Overview

12.11.3 LG Electronics Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LG Electronics Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.11.5 LG Electronics Related Developments

12.12 Renewaire

12.12.1 Renewaire Corporation Information

12.12.2 Renewaire Overview

12.12.3 Renewaire Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Renewaire Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.12.5 Renewaire Related Developments

12.13 Ostberg

12.13.1 Ostberg Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ostberg Overview

12.13.3 Ostberg Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ostberg Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Description

12.13.5 Ostberg Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Mode & Process

13.4 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Channels

13.4.2 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Distributors

13.5 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Industry Trends

14.2 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Drivers

14.3 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Challenges

14.4 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

